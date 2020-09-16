UniVista Insurance Ranked In Top 4 Of Insurance Agencies In South Florida Business Journal List

"Having UniVista Insurance in the Top 4 in South Florida Business Journal's list of South Florida Insurance Agencies is a big milestone for us because our local customers and franchisees are the bedrock of our expansion throughout Florida," said Ivan Herrera, UniVista CEO. "The leadership of UniVista Insurance is thankful for the continued support of our South Florida customers and franchisees, who provide excellent feedback and serve as the foundation for the outstanding customer service and products we offer."

Additionally, UniVista Insurance was ranked in the Top 2710 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. 5000's list spotlights "the private companies with the most proven track records." With this ranking, UniVista Insurance has joined an illustrious group of companies including Microsoft, Timberland, Oracle and Zappos.com .

Miami-based UniVista also recently was ranked in the Top 26 in the Insurance Journal annual list of Property/Casualty Agencies.

UniVista Insurance is a Top 54 Largest Private Company in the South Florida Business Journal, with more than $90 million in combined revenue last year. UniVista has also opened three offices in California.

In its role as innovator, UniVista Insurance has taken on TV as part of a new strategy to reach customers. It became the direct sponsor of its own Internet network, UniVistaTV, which recently celebrated a year of diverse and exciting programming.

UniVistaTV celebrated the one-year mark by having 130 million views and a reach of nearly 500 million people.

About UniVista Insurance

Launched in 2009 under Herrera's leadership, UniVista Insurance generated $87.3 million in 2019 P/C Revenue. The Miami-based company had $480.16 million in South Florida premium volume in 2019, up from $405.62 million in South Florida premium volume in 2018.

