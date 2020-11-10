UniVista Insurance ready to help Floridians navigate the Obamacare open enrollment process

"This year is expected to be a busy year for enrollment as record numbers of unemployed seek health insurance," said UniVista Insurance founder and president Ivan Herrera. "UniVista Insurance has the experience needed to help our customers understand the choices available to them."

With more than a decade of operations in Florida, UniVista Insurance is a family-owned and operated, independent insurance agency. The company has 151 locations in South Florida alone including more than 10 corporate offices, 141 franchises and three call centers. UniVista employs 1,210 men and women as agents in the region.

UniVista Insurance is ranked No. 4 on South Florida Business Journal 's list of Insurance Agencies, and a Top 54 Largest Private Company in the South Florida Business Journal, with more than $90 million in combined revenue last year.

Univista was ranked in the Top 2710 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. 5000's list spotlights "the private companies with the most proven track records." UniVista Insurance is UniVista has also opened three offices in California.

Launched in 2009 under Herrera's leadership, UniVista Insurance generated $87.3 million in 2019 P/C Revenue. The Miami-based company had $480.16 million in South Florida premium volume in 2019, up from $405.62 million in South Florida premium volume in 2018.

