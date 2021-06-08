UniVistaTV Celebrates Its Second Anniversary With Triumphs

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniVistaTV, a digital platform created in Miami, announced its second anniversary registering over 300 million visits and more than one billion viewers on YouTube. Surpassing all expectations of its viewer records, UniVistaTV delivers quality comedic entertainment to a Cuban audience and has now expanded its base to reach other communities seamlessly connecting its social media and digital platforms streaming entertainment that is humorous and information that is useful and trending to its audiences.

Ivan Herrera, CEO of UniVista, parent of UniVista Insurance, had the vision two years ago to be an innovator in the communications industry and founded UnivistaTV. He first launched the variety program "El Show de Carlucho" offering comedic entertainment, contests, musical performances, interviews, and much more. The show's success has led to a broader professional cast to support the delivery and creation of each show. This increase in talent and behind the scenes support has also led to a broader audience reach.

The platform's geographic reach, especially during the pandemic, has expanded beyond boarders in Latin America, Cuba, Spain, Italy, and Germany with UniVistaTV reaching millions of people worldwide on both social media and YouTube.

Its main figure José Carlucho said, "UniVistaTV turns two years old during a pandemic that has brought a lot of suffering and uncertainty to everyone. However, our greatest challenge has been to continue to bring humor and entertainment to homes and continue to attract many more viewers. We have a lot to thank the public that tunes in daily, because even amid such tragedy, those who continue to watch us, encourages us to continue and stay together."

In addition, Carlucho points out that personally, "my biggest challenge is and will be to turn UnivistaTV into an internet content platform."

The Internet television project directed by Carlucho has an excellent cast of Cuban comedians, such as Andy Vázquez, Nelson Gudin, Gustavo Ríos, and Carlos Marrero, among others.

"My hope for UniVistaTV has always been to use our growing reach to make it possible for our employees and partners to care for their families, as well as create a digital platform that raises the quality of life in our community," said Iván Herrera, CEO of UniVista Insurance. "We in the UniVista family are blessed to count on the support of the community in our efforts to raise the level of what a private company can do to improve lives through our products, services and innovation. And we're confident to say this is just the beginning."

About UniVistaTV: is a digital platform that was developed with the latest technology, a state-of-the-art studio, a modern stage design and a remote unit. The project has several technical actors in addition to the digital team of UniVista Insurance. The UniVistaTV network is designed to produce entertainment and information, and provide community outreach. If you have a phone, tablet, TV, or any device with internet access, enter www.univista.tv in your browser and it will connect to a new network created "by our people and for our people."

