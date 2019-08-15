Univoice Launches "Spanish Through Music & Friendship" Language Class in Tijuana

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Univoice Corporation, the developer of the first language-learning platform that teaches languages exclusively through music, is launching its first learning class in Tijuana, Mexico. This inaugural class will focus on teaching Spanish to English speakers in an immersive, collaborative, and fun environment.

Classes begin August 15th and will run eight weeks through October 9th, meeting once a week. Classes are free to attend and will be held at Espacio Migrante, a cultural center and shelter for Central American migrants. The program will include several language/cultural exchange activities including an excursion with a group of Mixtec women, working in the binational garden with local community volunteers, meeting professionals, and enjoying the best of Tijuana's street food.

"Espacio Migrante and Univoice both share a common mission, and that is to connect people across linguistic and cultural borders, through direct dialogue with our trans-border community and the people arriving to our region every day due to migration. We do so with enthusiasm, and we believe in the richness and diversity brought by this cultural exchange," said Paulina Olvera Cáñez, director of the Espacio Migrante. "We are thrilled to host this program and look forward to providing a fun atmosphere where people can enjoy our music, our food, and have real human interaction, all while learning to speak Spanish."

Classes will be led by Daniel Watman, a twenty year language teaching veteran with a Masters in Spanish Linguistics. "We are delighted to be having someone of Dan's caliber leading our first ever class. He has been instrumental in driving cross-border relations through his efforts at Friendship Park and his ability to mentor Spanish students is second to none," said Sami Halabi, CEO of Univoice Corporation.

Univoice envisions sponsoring multiple classes across the globe, led by local community leaders that embrace the Univoice spirit of learning through music and human connection. Looking to join a class or host your own, email info@univoice.app

If you're in the Tijuana / San Diego area, and would like to learn Spanish through music & conversations, sign up right away here .

About Univoice:

Univoice is taking the world by song! We are a language learning software company that has built an exciting new platform for learning languages through music. Its cutting-edge app is as addicting and engaging as it is educational. It prioritizes relevant vocabulary, proper language and slang, and long-term retention, tying these elements together through gamification.

Press Contact:

Kalen Kimm

219949@email4pr.com

408-888-1715

SOURCE Univoice Corporation