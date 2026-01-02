UniX AI to Bring Delivered Full-Size Humanoid Robot Wanda 2.0 to CES 2026

A strategic move toward global markets and large-scale commercial deployment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UniX AI, a global humanoid robot service provider specializing in R&D, mass production, and real-world deployment of of general-purpose humanoid robots, will showcase its brand-new Wanda 2.0 and Wanda 3.0 at CES (Booth No. 10815, North Hall, LVCC).

As one of the world's most powerful tech events, CES brings together top-tier enterprises, innovative products and cutting-edge technologies, proving ground for global innovators. The participation of CES marks a crucial milestone for UniX AI towards the global market, as it debuts its mass-produced and delivered products at a world-class technology event, showcasing its capabilities validated in real-world scenarios and bringing China's embodied intelligence into the global spotlight, signifying that general-purpose humanoid robots are evolving from the "demonstration phase" to the "validation and scaling phase". For consumers and the commercial market, it signifies that efficient, reliable, and affordable robots are accelerating their entry into real life.

Next-generation robotic service：Intelligent Adaptation to Diverse Lifestyles

At the CES venue, UniX AI's booth will feature three scenario-based interactive experience zones: a cocktail-making interactive zone, a household scenario zone and a hotel room zone – allowing visitors to truly experience the precise, stable, flexible and natural fine operations of UniX AI robots in real-world scenarios.

In the interactive zone, visitors can order zero-alcohol drinks through the app and watch Wanda 2.0 prepare them in real time. The robot will stand behind the bar, identifying barware, controlling proportions, and pouring drinks steadily. This live demo will highlight seamless human-robot interaction, offering an intuitive and engaging taste of next-generation robotic service.

The Wanda Series 2.0 and 3.0 will showcase their capabilities through live demonstrations in household and hotel service scenarios. In the household scenario, the robot will quickly learn each household's unique routines, letting it imitate and carry out continuous, repetitive, and realistic workflow like making tea, washing dishes and organizing clothes. The hotel service zone will simulate the daily services of a hotel, where robots demonstrate high-frequency tasks such as wiping surfaces, making beds, replenishing amenities and sorting waste.

What The Wanda Series 2.0 and 3.0 will showcase is not a fantasy of the future, but the tangible capability to deliver real-world service scenarios. The intelligent adaptation to diverse lifestyles of the UniX AI is based on the core technology stack: leveraging multimodal semantic keypoints and powered by UniFlex, an efficient imitation learning framework; UniTouch, a multimodal model integrating tactile perception; and UniCortex, a long-sequence task planning model to enable real-world autonomous perception, planning and action.

Redefining the Performance Boundaries of Humanoid Robots

With the full-stack software-hardware capabilities and proven real-world deployments, Wanda 2.0, as the second-generation full-size humanoid robot, is the star product undoubtably. Featuring 23 high-DoF joints, the world's first mass-produced 8-DoF bionic arm, and adaptive intelligent grippers, built on a multimodal semantic keypoint and efficient trajectory imitation learning framework, Wanda achieves autonomous perception, dexterous manipulation, and workflow coordination in complex environments.

For the real commercial environment, functions and applications of humanoid robots are significant, but whether the production is stable, can be delivered at scale and adaptable to local market are also crucial. Leveraging its mature engineering and supply chain capabilities, UniX AI has established a stable delivery capacity of 100 units per month, and solutions across scenarios of hotels, property management, security, retail, research & education etc providing a fundamental guarantee for commercial cooperation in China. This is why Unix AI has the ambition to expand global markets.

The embodied AI industry is moving from the "demonstration stage" toward the "validation and scale-up stage."" The future of embodied intelligence belongs to companies that unify algorithmic capability, hardware capability, and scenario capability. Robots need not only an intelligent brain but also a reliable physical body and an open ecosystem. After its mass production in 2025, UniX AI will continue to advance along the paths of productization, globalization, and ecosystem development, striving to make embodied intelligence a true part of societal infrastructure. " Stated by UniX AI Founder and CEO Fengyu Yang. "Chinese embodied intelligence companies are no longer merely providers of cost advantages, but have evolved into entities capable of exporting mature products and application models to global markets."Added by Fengyu Yang.

For more information, please visit: www.unix-group.ai or [email protected]

About Unix AI

UniX AI, founded in 2024 and headquartered in Suzhou China, focuses on the R&D, mass production, and real-world deployment of general-purpose humanoid robots. Bringing together world-class talent across algorithms, engineering, product design, and supply chain, the company has independently developed the UniTouch vision-tactile foundation model, overcoming the challenge of limited generalization data. UniX AI is not only focused on research of new products and technologies, but also a global scenario-driven robotics service provider, delivering end-to-end humanoid robot services across the full lifecycle.

SOURCE UniX AI