Unjury® Protein Introduces Protect & Restore Advanced Protein+

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unjury Protein, a leader in medical-quality protein, today announced the launch of Protect & Restore Advanced Protein+ – the first clinically supported medical food and co-therapy for GLP-1 RA anti-obesity medications (AOMs) – specifically designed to minimize side effects often experienced during GLP-1 RA use.

An estimated one in eight American adults have taken a GLP-1 drug.i Although GLP-1 RA AOMs can help people achieve clinically significant weight loss, up to 40% of individuals report side effects, including the loss of lean muscle, nutrient deficiencies, digestive discomfort, metabolic dysfunction, and nausea.ii, iii

The first two abstracts supporting the clinical benefits of Protect & Restore Advanced Protein+ as a GLP-1 co-therapy were presented during last week at the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) Annual Meeting in San Diego.

"Protect & Restore Advanced Protein+ is a clinically unique and effective nutrient solution designed to support the millions of patients turning to GLP-1 RAs for weight management support," said John P. Troup, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Unjury and Blueroot Health. "Early clinical research is extremely encouraging to support beneficial use of Protect & Restore as a co-therapy with GLP-1 RA medications. Larger clinical trials are currently in progress." iv

Protect & Restore Advanced Protein+ is a clinically studied medical food designed to support the safe and comfortable use of GLP-1 RA medications by addressing four key nutrient-based issues of support:

Promotes muscle mass and strength – The unique whey protein blend with leucine and branched-chain amino acids has been shown in scientific studies to be up to 5x more effective at building muscle than whey protein alone. This benefit can help minimize potential muscle loss during treatment.

Replenishes key nutrients – Protect & Restore Advanced Protein+ delivers 17 essential vitamins and minerals to help support the daily nutrient requirements and ensure optimal nutrition.

Promotes healthy digestive function – Soluble and insoluble fibers can support stomach motility and minimize digestive discomfort, such as bloating and constipation.

Reduces nausea – Plant phytonutrients can ease nausea, a common side effect reported with GLP-1 RA treatment.

Protect & Restore Advanced Protein+ offers a clean product profile and is formulated without artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes, making it suitable for a range of patients. It is available in Tropical Twist and Chocolate Mocha flavors and offered in a 15-serving tub (MSRP: $59.95).

"Blueroot Health brands are committed to driving product innovation that significantly enhances patient wellness," said Jane Pemberton, CEO and President. "Unjury's latest advancement provides healthcare practitioners with a crucial tool to improve patients' quality of life."

About Unjury Medical Quality Protein

Unjury® is a leading provider of high-quality protein products recommended at America's top-rated hospitals. Founded by a dietitian, Unjury is dedicated to supporting health and wellness at every stage, with trusted, effective and great-tasting proteins, meal replacements and medical foods, developed with the highest quality ingredients and recommended by healthcare providers for more than 15 years. Unjury is part of the Blueroot Health Family of Brands.

About Blueroot Health™

Blueroot Health is a consumer health company growing a diverse portfolio of brands that fuel lasting happiness and health for people and planet. The company's industry-leading brands – including Vital Nutrients®, Fairhaven Health®, Hyperbiotics®, Bariatric Fusion® and Unjury® – offer a suite of clean, innovative, and clinically relevant nutritional supplements that work. The portfolio includes specialized solutions for women's health, metabolic and bariatric health, and precision probiotics, as well as a full spectrum of clinically relevant formulas trusted by healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers worldwide. Blueroot Health is committed to making a lasting, positive impact on the communities it serves, without leaving a negative footprint on the planet.

