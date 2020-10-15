UNK^6's New Track About Kanye West Smashes 10 Million TikTok Views!

"Iconic people often have art created about them," UNK^6 said. "In the 2000's era, there is a trend to write songs after famous people, including other musicians."



According to Billboard magazine, Taylor Swift charted her song, "Tim McGraw," at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #6 on Hot Country. Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart with "Moves Like Jagger." Charlie Puth featuring Meghan Trainor hit #21 on the Hot 100 chart with "Marvin Gaye." Billboard's Independent Album chart had Qveen Herby's "Busta Rhymes" at #37. Rapper Mac Miller peaked at #75 on the Hot 100 chart and at #47 on Billboard's U.S. Digital Song Sales chart about another 2020 Presidential candidate, "Donald Trump," .



UNK^6 said it was originally written as a bravado piece like Calloway sung, "I Want To Be Rich,"or "I Want To Be A Billionaire," by Travie McCoy featuring Bruno Mars. "Like Kanye West" was added to celebrate him becoming a billionaire.



After the George Floyd movement started, some lyrics were changed to respond to the crisis, which Christian radio seems to be picking up on.



"Kanye will love it hitting #1," UNK^6 said. "Why? Because it will reinforce he's a billionaire every time people hear it!"



UNK^6 is congratulating West on winning four Billboard Music Awards (#BBMAs)!



Available at Orchard https://orcd.co/billionkanye. Radio stations can use iPluggers or AirPlay Access to air it.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE UNK^6