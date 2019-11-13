Un'kuppd Releases "At Home, Anywhere" Portable Pour-Over Coffee

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Say hello to your new coffee traveling companion: Un'kuppd.

Un'kuppd is specialty grade, single cup pour-over coffee. Each nitro-sealed, portable pack is filled with pre-ground, locally roasted beans so you can perfectly brew coffee anywhere with hot water and a cup. With Un'kuppd, you're at home, anywhere­!

Each roast is delivered in a single serve packet designed with a 'gold standard', pour-over extraction in mind. Un'kuppd has partnered with Los Angeles roaster, City Bean, to sustainably source and roast each single origin coffee.

"I started dreaming about Un'kuppd when I was traveling in Europe, meeting with top coffee roasters for a different project," says Un'kuppd co-founder, Carl Miller. "Making pour-over coffee is the way I start my day at home. It's a small ritual that makes me feel quiet and grounded. When I traveled, I'd miss this simple ritual and instead was faced with the classic hotel options: a dusty machine or instant coffee. I wanted to bring something better along with me."

Co-founder Jonathan Bryson loved the idea and joined the team. "Carl came back with the idea for Un'kuppd, and we started talking about this idea of being 'at home, anywhere.' Creating a sense of home for our customers has become the driving force for Un'kuppd," says Bryson.

Un'kuppd Single Origins can be purchased in a variety of sizes and gift boxes, including a holiday gift box! The packaging was created with the earth in mind and is recyclable. Un'kuppd is available online from $18 for a 6- pack gift box. Discounts are available for monthly subscriptions and bulk orders. Visit www.unkuppd.com to see their full selection and shop the perfect holiday gift this season for the coffee lover you love most.

"We're on a mission to make people feel at home and to build connection, one fabulous cup at a time," says Miller.

Un'kuppd is an LGBT-owned, Los Angeles based company on a mission to cultivate a sense of home in its customers, communities and employees, one cup at a time. Co-founders and life partners, Carl Miller and Jonathan Bryson, founded the company in 2017. Un'kuppd was selected as an exclusive launch partner for "Subscribe with Amazon" in 2018. To find out more about the Un'kuppd Single Origins Trio, visit unkuppd.com/trio, or visit @unkuppd on Facebook or Instagram.

