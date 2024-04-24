Unleash Culinary Mastery: TIGER EDGE Blender Officially Launches in the U.S.

Japanese Kitchenware Company, Tiger Corporation Revolutionizes Blender Arena

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Corporation, a kitchen appliances company for over 100 years, proudly announces the release of its latest innovation in the U.S., the TIGER EDGE, a groundbreaking addition to its diverse product lineup. The TIGER EDGE is the result of meticulous planning and design, and features its innovative and proprietary 45-degree diagonal drive technology that delivers superior blending performance, providing a clear advantage over conventional blenders.

TIGER EDGE With the TIGER EDGE consumers will now be able to pulverize ice and frozen and whole fruits and vegetables easily and seamlessly, a consistent problem with conventional blenders which feature horizontal blades.

Merging this cutting-edge technology with timeless design aesthetics, the TIGER EDGE boasts a sleek design and powerful performance. The unique powerful 45-degree diagonal drive allows the blade to meet the ingredients at an angle more effective for the smooth and efficient blending of vegetables and fruits, delivering a smooth taste by preserving the true and fresh flavors of all ingredients. With the TIGER EDGE consumers will now be able to pulverize ice and frozen and whole fruits and vegetables easily and seamlessly, a consistent problem with conventional blenders which feature horizontal blades.

With 10 speed settings and pulse function, this new state-of-the-art blender from Tiger Corporation allows for endless recipes, from juices and smoothies to sauces, cold ice cream, and even soups. Easy to operate the TIGER EDGE is also safe as the blades will not operate unless the lid is closed and is low maintenance, as both the cup and lid are dishwater safe. As a result of this innovative design, the TIGER EDGE is a recipient of the iF Design Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the industry signifying great design for consumers and the community.

"As we launch the TIGER EDGE, we celebrate not just the introduction of a new kitchen appliance but a continuation of our legacy of excellence," said Hitoshi Kanamaru, Brand manager of blender category at Tiger Corporation. "The TIGER EDGE reflects our dedication to innovation, creativity, and delivering products that elevate the everyday culinary experience and underscores our decades long commitment to craftsmanship and delivering exceptional kitchen appliances that effectively meet customer demands," Kanamaru adds.

Tiger Corporation's journey began with the reinvention of vacuum bottles, transforming an expensive luxury item into a revolutionary product with fortified, crack-proof insulation. This technology went beyond consumer goods, making its mark in space exploration as part of a recovery capsule for Japan's first space experiment. Today, the same dedication to innovation has driven Tiger Corporation's success across various product categories, including coffee makers, rice cookers, electric kettles, and now, blenders.

"The TIGER EDGE meets a consumer demand in providing a blender that delivers powerful and superior performance over conventional blenders on the market," Kanamaru concludes. "We believe consumer response will be strong and we will continue to innovate to make consumers' culinary experience easier and more enjoyable."

See how the TIGER EDGE compares to traditional blenders here.

The TIGER EDGE is now available for purchase online as well as on Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.tiger-corporation.com/en/usa/ .

