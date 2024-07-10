IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the newest stars joining Team Galaxy, Spigen is ready with Samsung-certified cases that provide protection and style for the latest Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 . This year, Spigen brings back timeless classics to the Galaxy lineup, now all featuring Hinge Protection.

Unleash Superior Protection for the New Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 with Spigen’s Samsung-Certified Accessories

Spigen ensures compatibility with the newest Galaxy models, addressing their unique requirements, particularly given the delicate nature of foldable technology. Each case is intentionally crafted to deliver unparalleled protection and style for new devices. With the pioneering innovation of the first sliding hinge cover, Spigen remains committed to bringing innovative and protective solutions for foldable phones.

Spigen's Signature cases

Spigen unveils its revamped Z Fold 6 collection, now featuring Hinge Protection across the board. The ever-popular Slim Armor Pro makes a stylish comeback, reintroducing the world's first folding case with its semi-auto sliding tech, now available in two new colors. Meanwhile, the trusted Tough Armor Pro returns, featuring hinge protection that doubles as an S Pen holder and kickstand.

Introducing the latest addition to Spigen's signature lineup, the Ultra Hybrid Zero One returns with the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 collection. One of the most anticipated case design each drop now upgraded with Hinge Protection for both devices

Defend your Galaxy Universe

The Galaxy experience isn't complete without the accessories. Spigen has you covered with the Rugged Armor Family for the latest Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds, featuring carbon fiber accents for a sporty yet protective look.

The Lock Fit makes its return with the newest Galaxy Buds, ensuring you stay in the groove. Keep your buds safe with the locking mechanism, keeping your case secured in any situation.

Check out the collection:

View Spigen's entire collection for Galaxy here

About Spigen:

With over 15 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and our products, please visit our website

Contact:

Stella Yi

949-502-5121

[email protected]

SOURCE Spigen Inc.