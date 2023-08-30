Unleash the Love: Dogtopia Foundation Joins Forces with the Dogs of Dogtopia to Launch Fetch It Forward Fundraising Campaign During National Service Dog Month

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Service Dog Month (September), the dogs of Dogtopia are on a mission to make a difference with the Dogtopia Foundation. In an unprecedented celebration of furry camaraderie, the spirited pups from the Dogtopia daycare network are teaming up for the heartwarming Fetch It Forward fundraising campaign.

Fetch It Forward isn't just your ordinary fundraising venture—it's a pup-to-peer initiative bursting with tail-wagging enthusiasm. The Dogtopia Foundation, in partnership with the national Dogtopia daycare network, is rallying dogs everywhere to "fetch it forward" and invite their furry friends to become fundraisers for this important cause. During the entire month of September, dogs and dog lovers can join the canine crusade by visiting https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/FetchItForward to donate or register their furry family members as Fetch It Forward fundraisers.

The charge is being led by charismatic campaign ambassador, Rusty, inviting pups everywhere to unite and unleash their fundraising prowess. Rusty is the service dog for highly decorated veteran and recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2022 ESPYS retired Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans. Like retired CSM Evans, Rusty embodies the spirit of service and will be encouraging fellow dogs to raise funds that will provide service dogs to veterans in need. Every single penny raised will be dedicated to the crucial training of these extraordinary dogs.

"Rusty is honored to be leading this campaign and, as always, will be putting his best paw forward to ensure the Fetch It Forward campaign is a fundraising success," said retired CSM Evans. "There are a lot of dogs and veterans counting on him."

About the Dogtopia Foundation

The Dogtopia Foundation's mission is to enable dogs to positively change our world, which is achieved by supporting programs, research, and initiatives focused around three worthy causes: service dogs for veterans, therapy dogs for students, and employment initiatives for adults with autism. One hundred percent of all donations are given directly to organizations that help returning veterans, school and college students, and adults with autism reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of highly trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact: David Robertson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Dogtopia