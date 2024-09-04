Unleash the power of daily Wisdom with Immergo's cutting-edge OTT platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced world, finding moments of clarity and inspiration can feel like a challenge. But what if there was a readily available source of daily wisdom designed to spark positive change? Enter MOW ("Moment of Wisdom"), a groundbreaking initiative offering smart, intelligent video stories that empower viewers to create meaningful transformations in their lives.

There are small moments in our lives that can create big changes for the better. "Moment of Wisdom" gives such an opportunity!

MOW leverages the full capabilities of Immergo's industry-leading OTT (Over-The-Top) platform, providing viewers with unparalleled access to their content. This comprehensive platform seamlessly integrates with Web, Mobile Apps, SmartTVs, and CTV apps, ensuring effortless access to MOW's library of insightful content.

"We believe that small moments can lead to big changes," states Choni Yakont MOW´s CEO. "MOW is dedicated to providing daily doses of wisdom, delivered through captivating video stories, that inspire our viewers to make positive choices and live more fulfilling lives."

Immergo's OTT platform empowers MOW to deliver its message in several ways:

MOW offers a vast library of on-demand video content accessible at any time, allowing viewers to explore wisdom on their own terms. FAST TV channel: Tune in to MOW's dedicated FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel for a continuous stream of inspirational video content.

Tune in to MOW's dedicated FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel for a continuous stream of inspirational video content. Seamless accessibility: The platform integrates seamlessly with various devices, including web browsers, mobile apps for iOS and Android, Smart TVs, and CTV apps. (Links provided below)

