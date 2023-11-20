Explore these remarkable deals and delight in savings of up to 45% OFF!

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Unparalleled Savings on Top-Notch Outdoor Equipment!

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, WILD BADGER POWER is revolutionizing your outdoor experience with jaw-dropping discounts. Homeowners and professionals, get ready to upgrade your toolkit without straining your wallet. From robust lawn mowers to dynamic leaf blowers, we've got everything to transform your outdoor tasks into enjoyable experiences.

Unleash the Power of Nature with WILD BADGER POWER’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Super Sales 2023!

24-Hour Black Friday Blowout – Grab These Deals Before They're Gone！

Versatile Power: Grab our 40V String Trimmer at just $98.45. Save $80.55 and enjoy the 2-in-1 attachment powered by dual 4.0 AH batteries.

Efficient Mowing: Own our 40V Brushless 18″ Lawn Mower for a mere $217.83, saving $54.46. Experience 5 cutting heights and a quick-fold design for easy storage.

Mighty Snow Clearing: Get our 40V 20″ Brushless Electric Snow Blower for $301.44 and save $75.36. Tackle snow with 20% more power.

Multi-Functional Gas Trimmers: Starting at $105.02, save up to $45.80 on our range of gas string trimmers. Embrace space and cost efficiency with our 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 options.

Powerful Chainsaw: The 40V 16″ Brushless Electric Chainsaw is now just $144. Save $36 and slice through challenges effortlessly.

Cyber Monday Exclusive Deals – Upgrade Your Landscaping Arsenal!

Mighty Leaf Blowers: From $127.45, get gas-powered leaf blowers with up to 20% more efficiency.

Cordless Convenience: Starting at $82.53, our 20V Cordless String Trimmer Combo Kits are perfect for pristine lawns, save up to 15%.

Versatile Weed Wackers: Our 4-in-1 Gas Powered String Trimmer at $206.10 is your all-in-one solution, save up to 15%.

Powerful Drill Auger: For just $221, harness 1.9kW of power and 9600 RPM with our 53cc Gas-powered Drill Auger, save up to 15%.

Act Now! These Time-Limited Offers Won't Last!

Elevate your gardening arsenal with WILD BADGER POWER's premium tools. Visit our Amazon Store for our full lineup and seize these incredible deals now: https://bit.ly/3udRhlP

About Wild Badger Power

At WILD BADGER POWER, we blend innovation, reliability, and eco-consciousness to deliver superior lawn care tools. Our mission? To empower outdoor enthusiasts with state-of-the-art equipment, harmonizing human ingenuity with nature's beauty.

Press Contact:

Justin Novosel

+1 (833)-822-0145

https://wildbadgerpower.com/

SOURCE Wild Badger Power