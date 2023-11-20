Unleash the Power of Nature with WILD BADGER POWER's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Super Sales 2023!

News provided by

Wild Badger Power

20 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

Explore these remarkable deals and delight in savings of up to 45% OFF!

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Unparalleled Savings on Top-Notch Outdoor Equipment!

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, WILD BADGER POWER is revolutionizing your outdoor experience with jaw-dropping discounts. Homeowners and professionals, get ready to upgrade your toolkit without straining your wallet. From robust lawn mowers to dynamic leaf blowers, we've got everything to transform your outdoor tasks into enjoyable experiences.

Continue Reading
Unleash the Power of Nature with WILD BADGER POWER’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Super Sales 2023!
Unleash the Power of Nature with WILD BADGER POWER’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Super Sales 2023!

24-Hour Black Friday Blowout – Grab These Deals Before They're Gone

Versatile Power: Grab our 40V String Trimmer at just $98.45. Save $80.55 and enjoy the 2-in-1 attachment powered by dual 4.0 AH batteries.

Efficient Mowing: Own our 40V Brushless 18″ Lawn Mower for a mere $217.83, saving $54.46. Experience 5 cutting heights and a quick-fold design for easy storage.

Mighty Snow Clearing: Get our 40V 20″ Brushless Electric Snow Blower for $301.44 and save $75.36. Tackle snow with 20% more power.

Multi-Functional Gas Trimmers: Starting at $105.02, save up to $45.80 on our range of gas string trimmers. Embrace space and cost efficiency with our 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 options.

Powerful Chainsaw: The 40V 16″ Brushless Electric Chainsaw is now just $144. Save $36 and slice through challenges effortlessly.

Cyber Monday Exclusive Deals – Upgrade Your Landscaping Arsenal!

Mighty Leaf Blowers: From $127.45, get gas-powered leaf blowers with up to 20% more efficiency.

Cordless Convenience: Starting at $82.53, our 20V Cordless String Trimmer Combo Kits are perfect for pristine lawns, save up to 15%.

Versatile Weed Wackers: Our 4-in-1 Gas Powered String Trimmer at $206.10 is your all-in-one solution, save up to 15%.

Powerful Drill Auger: For just $221, harness 1.9kW of power and 9600 RPM with our 53cc Gas-powered Drill Auger, save up to 15%.

Act Now! These Time-Limited Offers Won't Last!

Elevate your gardening arsenal with WILD BADGER POWER's premium tools. Visit our Amazon Store for our full lineup and seize these incredible deals now: https://bit.ly/3udRhlP

About Wild Badger Power

At WILD BADGER POWER, we blend innovation, reliability, and eco-consciousness to deliver superior lawn care tools. Our mission? To empower outdoor enthusiasts with state-of-the-art equipment, harmonizing human ingenuity with nature's beauty.

Press Contact:

Justin Novosel
+1 (833)-822-0145
https://wildbadgerpower.com/

SOURCE Wild Badger Power

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.