Unleash Your Dog's Extraordinary at Eukanuba's Combine for Pups in the Park at Nationals Park

Eukanuba invites fans to experience a dog-friendly activation built around performance, play and nutrition

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EUKANUBA™, a leader in science-based, premium dog nutrition and part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands, will bring its Fuel Extraordinary Combine to the Washington Nationals Pups in the Park event on Tuesday, Aug. 25, turning Nationals Park into the ultimate celebration of dogs, their athleticism and the unique lives they lead. Pet owners and their dogs can experience the activation located behind Section 143 in the Right Field Plaza.

Natty, the Washington Nationals' official Team Dog and a Canine Companions service dog in training.

Eukanuba welcomes dogs and their owners to compete in baseball-inspired challenges, from sprinting to home base to responding to commands on the pitching mound, generating a custom scouting report.

"The potential for extraordinary performance lives within every dog, and the Fuel Extraordinary Combine is our way of bringing that belief to life," said Jason Taylor, Vice President, Eukanuba. "During Pups in the Park, we are creating a memorable experience that gives pet owners and Washington Nationals fans a fun, interactive way to celebrate what makes their dogs extraordinary."

For the Washington Nationals, Pups in the Park remains a fan favorite, and the Eukanuba stadium takeover adds another layer of entertainment for families attending with their dogs.

"Pups in the Park nights are always a highlight of the season, and the Eukanuba stadium takeover brings the experience to the next level by giving fans and their dogs a unique, interactive way to enjoy Nationals Park together with the Fuel Extraordinary Combine," said Matt Lemire, Washington Nationals Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all our fans - human or canine."

How it works

The Fuel Extraordinary Combine features a baseball field inspired set up with a pitching mound and activity stations. Dogs can take on three signature challenges:

Home Plate Hustle: Dogs run a toy from third base to home plate with help from their owners.

Dogs run a toy from third base to home plate with help from their owners. Coaches Call: On the pitching mound, dogs complete commands from their owner.

On the pitching mound, dogs complete commands from their owner. Game-Winning Catch: Dogs leap for a tethered baseball in a vertical-jump challenge.

Eukanuba will also introduce the Extraordinary Index, a playful custom scouting report that pet owners can utilize during the activation, while also receiving behavioral insights from an on-site pet behavior expert. As part of the experience, owners can opt-in to receive a personalized digital scouting report based on inputs such as run timing and height and compare their dog's performance to Natty, the Nationals' team dog and a Canine Companions service dog in training. All participants who opt-in will receive their scouting report and exclusive coupons.

Prizes and Incentives

Guests who visit the activation will have access to giveaways, including Eukanuba product samples, custom engraved ID dog tags, branded rally towels, t-shirts, tote bags and fetch balls, baseball cards, and more. Pet owners can also register for a chance to win a grand prize for one year's supply of Eukanuba dog food, no participation needed.

Fans attending Pups in the Park are invited to visit the Fuel Extraordinary Combine when gates open for the game (5:30 p.m. ET) through the eighth inning. To learn more about the Eukanuba brand and its current product offerings, visit www.eukanuba.com.

About EUKANUBA™

EUKANUBA™ is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a leader in science-based, premium dog nutrition.

EUKANUBA™ was founded in 1969 by Paul F. Iams, an animal nutritionist who had a strong focus on developing formulas to address dogs' specific needs. Today, its purpose is to fuel working, sporting and service dogs by supporting their mental and physical capabilities with science based nutrition, designed to help canine athletes perform to their full potential.

We know that reciprocity between dog and owner is the foundation for a lifelong bond. This is achieved by active moments spent together. Our job is to strengthen that bond. Whether they have an active lifestyle with their owner or need to perform in extreme conditions, working, sporting and service dogs need specific nutrition to fuel their performance. EUKANUBA™ delivers a range of tailored solutions to help them train and perform, enabling them to do what they do best, and contribute to create more moments with their owners.

EUKANUBA™ provides a concise portfolio of 26 different recipes (19 dry, 7 wet) that help unleash dogs' athletic potential and support their body, mind and energy.

To learn more about EUKANUBA™, visit www.eukanuba.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Eukanuba