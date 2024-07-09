Unleash Your Dogs' Winning Spirit with "Purina for the Win" and Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk

Purina Treats is inviting dog owners to bond with their pets through bi-weekly challenges and a sweepstakes offering a chance to win $10,000

ST. LOUIS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As athletes and sports fans gear up for the most highly anticipated sporting event of 2024, Purina Treats is inviting dog owners and their pets to satisfy their winning spirit and compete in their own summer field games, Purina for the Win.

Purina Treats is partnering with pro football player Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, to launch Purina for the Win challenges, a series of games where dogs and their owners can bond together through play.

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk team up with Purina Treats to invite dog owners and their pets to compete in their own summer field games, Purina for the Win starting on July 1st. Dog owners can join the fun with new, limited-edition Beggin’ and Busy gold packaging now available exclusively at Walmart. They are also invited to enter the Purina for the Win Sweepstakes for a chance to win various prizes, including Walmart gift cards and $500 worth of popular Treats Beggin’ Strips and Busy Bones.

Dog owners will also get a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize and other weekly prizes including popular treats Beggin' and Busy Bone through the Purina for the Win Sweepstakes.*

"We're both very active and often find ourselves engaging in fun competition. Naturally, our pups Mozzarella and Pierogi have picked up some of that spirit," said Kristin. "We partnered with Purina Treats to encourage fellow dog-owners to go beyond the usual routines and bond with their pets through the challenges."

According to Kyle, the couple love to get active with their pets – even if the dogs occasionally need to be persuaded with their favorite treats.

Indulge Your Competitive Spirit with the Purina for the Win Challenges

Between July 1 and August 31, dog owners can engage with Purina for the Win challenges by participating in field games released every other Monday on Purina's social channels (@purinatreats, @beggin, @purinabusybone). Owners can share their dogs' athletic skills on social and invite others to join the fun by sharing their pets' completed challenges on Instagram using #purinaforthewin and tagging @purinatreats. Participants are encouraged to use the new, limited-edition Beggin' and Busy Bone gold packaging now available exclusively at Walmart.

Purina for the Win Challenges include:

The Beggin' Shuffle: Put a Beggin' Strip under one of two cups and shuffle them in front of your dog several times. Once the cups have been shuffled, see if your dog can sniff out the cup with the treat.

Put a Beggin' Strip under one of two cups and shuffle them in front of your dog several times. Once the cups have been shuffled, see if your dog can sniff out the cup with the treat. The Busy Minute Challenge : Show us how many tricks your dog can complete in one minute for a Busy Bone. It could be a high five, rolling over, or even a shake. We want to see what your dog can do in one minute.

: Show us how many tricks your dog can complete in one minute for a Busy Bone. It could be a high five, rolling over, or even a shake. We want to see what your dog can do in one minute. Beggin' to Play Fetch Challenge: Show off your pet's best fetch tricks. Whether it's a frisbee, playing catch, or chasing a tennis ball, show us your dog's fetch skills.

Show off your pet's best fetch tricks. Whether it's a frisbee, playing catch, or chasing a tennis ball, show us your dog's fetch skills. Purina for the Win Course: Create an obstacle course to show off your dogs' athletic ability and will lead them to sniff out a Beggin' Flavor Stix at the end. It can be indoors or in your backyard.

"We're all athletes in this family, and we're happy to have found activities that allow us to bond and play with our dogs while engaging in a little friendly competition," said Kyle. "Along with Purina Treats, we're inviting other dog owners to do the same by joining the Purina for the Win challenges."

Enter the Purina for the Win Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win $10,000

Dog owners are also invited to enter the Purina for the Win Sweepstakes for a chance to win various weekly prizes, including Walmart gift cards and $500 worth of popular Purina Treats Beggin' and Busy Bone. One weekly entry will count towards the grand prize of $10,000.

For more information on the Purina for the Win Sweepstakes, including rules and a chance to win gift cards, coupons, and the grand prize, visit Purinaforthewin.com.

*Abbreviated Rules: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Purina for the Win Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of 50 U.S., D.C., & P.R. who are 18 and older (or 19 for residents of AL, NE & PR). To enter, scan the Sweepstakes QR Code and follow the link or visit purinaforthewin.com for the online entry form, from 12:00:00 AM CT on 7/1/24 until 11:59:59 PM CT on 8/31/24. Subject to official rules at www.purinaforthewin.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Nestlé Purina Pet Care Company, 1 Checkerboard Square, St. Louis, MO 63164.

