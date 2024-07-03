Unleash Your Flavor Frenzy: SkyFlakes Crackers Rock Canadian Food Truck Festivals This Summer!

Hamilton ( July 12-14 )

( ) Burlington ( July 19-21 )

( ) Toronto ( August 2-5 )

( ) Pickering ( August 9-11 )

) Brampton ( August 30-September 1 )

Get ready to fuel your festival adventures with endless flavor possibilities!

SkyFlakes Crackers: Your Perfect Bite, Anytime

"We're passionate about creating the perfect base for your snacking creativity," says Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). "Our unique flavor profile – a delightful blend of buttery and lightly salted – is what sets us apart. It's the ideal canvas for any flavor combo you can dream up, making SkyFlakes Crackers perfect for anytime, not just for summer!"

Unleash Your Inner Flavor Guru at CFTF

Forget boring snacks! SkyFlakes Crackers are your gateway to a world of flavor exploration at CFTF. SkyFlakes is made with high-quality ingredients to create light and flavorful crackers with a sturdy, rectangular shape – perfect for holding all your favorite toppings.

"SkyFlakes Crackers are the perfect snack for any occasion," says Liz, an excited customer. "They're light and delicious, which allows me to create endless flavor combinations with a variety of toppings, keeping me energized throughout the day!"

SkyFlakes Crackers: Fuel Your Adventures

Whether you're conquering your day, exploring the delicious food truck options at CFTF, or enjoying a social gathering, SkyFlakes Crackers are the ideal on-the-go snack to keep you energized. Their light and flavorful profile makes them perfect for active lifestyles and social gatherings.

Join the SkyFlakes Snackventure at CFTF!

Get ready for an unforgettable summer experience at the SkyFlakes Crackers booth at CFTF! They're bringing the fun, the flavor, and the chance to win big:

Interactive games and exciting prizes: Capture Share-worthy Moments: Strike a pose at the SkyFlakes photobooth, join the picture perfect topping challenge and share your summer fun using #mySkyFlakes #pictureperfecttopping on social media for a chance to win an ipad!

Capture Share-worthy Moments: Strike a pose at the SkyFlakes photobooth, join the and share your summer fun using #mySkyFlakes #pictureperfecttopping on social media for a chance to win an ipad! Free samples and live demos: Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand.

Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand. Festival-exclusive discounts: Stock up on SkyFlakes at discounted rates to recreate your creations at home and share the fiesta with friends and fam. Don't forget to tag #SkyFlakesCFTF on social media!

Join the Conversation:

Follow SkyFlakes on social media for more delicious fun and recipe inspiration:

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes crackers are a delicious and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes crackers offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a variety of toppings. From sweet to savory, the possibilities are endless!

About Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin brings good food to tables around the world. For more than 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to providing tasty, high-quality food to customers. Their passion for food is reflected in every product they make.

SOURCE Monde Nissin