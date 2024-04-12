Unleash Your Full Potential: Performance Enhancement Pioneer Steven Griffith Releases Groundbreaking "Performance Hypnosis" Tracks

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enter a new era of peak performance with Steven Griffith's revolutionary Performance Hypnosis™ program now available on all major streaming platforms! Distributed by Sony Music's "The Orchard," this transformative collection of audio tracks offers a powerful and personalized path to unlocking your full potential in all areas of life.

A former high-level collegiate athlete who overcame a career-threatening injury through hypnosis, Steven Griffith has spent the last 25 years empowering individuals to achieve excellence. His unique Performance Hypnosis™ program combines meticulously crafted language patterns, delivered in his calming and powerful voice, with scientifically designed music to synchronize brainwaves and activate neuroplasticity. This potent synergy creates an optimal state for relaxation, focused attention, accelerated learning, and enhanced physical and mental recovery. By the time the first track, "High Performance," reaches the one minute mark, you'll find yourself immersing into a world you won't want to leave.

"Performance Hypnosis is designed to propel you to the next level," says Griffith, a sought-after performance expert who has coached executives, entrepreneurs, teams, and high school athletes to the professional leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Olympic Athletes and the US Military. "Whether you seek athletic success, academic excellence, business acceleration, professional advancement, improved health and wellness, or overall personal growth, Performance Hypnosis provides the tools and guidance you need to thrive." Steven's album includes 18 tracks that will accelerate your performance in every area of life ranging from topics including Confidence, Focus, Stress Reduction, Weight Loss and many more each of the tracks included on the album provide a unique, enlightening experience to achieve your goals.

Performance Hypnosis Offers a Multitude of Benefits:

Sharpened focus and increased productivity

Reduced stress and anxiety

Enhanced confidence

Increased leadership

Improved sleep quality

Accelerated learning and peak performance

Flow state connection

Goal achievement

Testimonials abound, illustrating the remarkable impact of performance hypnosis in diverse scenarios:

A student-athlete secures a Division 1 scholarship, excelling both academically and athletically.

A professional NFL player earns All-Pro honors, propelled by newfound mental clarity and focus.

A busy mom effectively manages her household and four children, alleviating stress and anxiety to be her best self.

A professional female boxer ascends to become a world champion, harnessing the power of the mind for athletic supremacy.

An executive achieves work-life balance and sheds 30 pounds, embarking on a journey of holistic transformation.

Steven's debut album is expected to take his guided performance hypnosis to a global, mainstream audience. Having already amassed thousands of streams on SoundCloud, Performance Hypnosis is now officially available for listeners on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more platforms.

About Steven Griffith

Steven Griffith is a leading authority on performance enhancement, with over 25 years of experience guiding individuals towards excellence. A former high-level collegiate athlete, Steven's career took an unexpected turn after a potential career-ending injury. Through hypnosis, he conquered his fear and reclaimed his athletic prowess. This experience ignited a passion to empower others, and Steven embarked on a coaching journey that has seen him accumulate over 25,000 hours of individual and group coaching.

A pioneer in his field, Steven owned and operated one of the first training centers dedicated to professionals and elite athletes in the United States. He has also been instrumental in integrating mindfulness practices into performance enhancement. Notably, he was among the first trainers to introduce mindfulness at Walter Reed medical center, helping military personnel improve focus and resilience.

Steven's expertise extends beyond the coaching room. He is the author of several books, including his latest release, "The Time Cleanse" published by McGraw Hill. Steven's unwavering dedication to empowering individuals is evident in his work with executives, entrepreneurs, organizations, teams, and athletes across various professional leagues. Steven Griffith provides the tools and guidance to unlock one's full potential and achieve peak performance.

