Unleash Your Inner Rockstar at Anthology Together 2024 as Drummer Mark Schulman and Neuro Performance Coach Dr. Heather J. Crider Inspire EdTech Leaders and Students to be Bold and Embrace New Opportunities

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, the leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced the keynote address at Anthology Together 2024 will be delivered by rockstar drummer Mark Schulman and neuro performance coach Dr. Heather J. Crider. The powerhouse team will encourage attendees to be bold, unleash their inner rockstar and embrace new opportunities.

"This year's conference is all about empowering the EdTech community to be bold and evolve to help students reach their full potential and help institutions around the world thrive," said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Anthology. "Mark and Heather's keynote performance is packed with energy and insights focused on taking a fresh approach, thinking differently, and igniting inspiration."

Mark Schulman has toured the world with some of the greatest rock and pop performers. He's played with P!NK, Billy Idol, Cher, Stevie Nicks, Foreigner, Simple Minds, and others over his 32-year touring career. Mark's first book, Conquering Life's Stage Fright, shows people how to harness doubt, fear, and anxiety to perform at their best when it matters most.

Dr. Heather J. Crider is a burnout recovery expert and certified neuro performance coach. She is Co-Creator of The Rockstar Performance Leadership Academy and hosts the "Go Reflect Yourself" Podcast. Heather has appeared on numerous podcasts and webinars and her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Brainz Magazine, and Thrive Global.

AT24 promises a dynamic lineup of inspirational speakers, industry trailblazers, and innovative sessions to inspire and drive progress in higher education. From thought-provoking keynotes to interactive workshops, Anthology Together is the can't-miss annual user conference, networking, and learning event for higher education professionals. Anthology Together 2024 is in Orlando, July 15-17, 2024.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Mitchell

Anthology

[email protected]

SOURCE Anthology