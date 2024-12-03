Unleash Your Wild Side: Animal Planet and SHEIN Debut Wildlife Collection

The Collaboration Brings Animal Lovers Playful Designs for Their Everyday Style

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN launched an exciting collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery for its popular show Animal Planet. The collection invites fans of all ages to embrace their love for the animal kingdom with a vibrant range of apparel and accessories that inspire a sense of adventure, curiosity, and creativity.

The new collection brings to life playful designs and prints inspired by nature's captivating wildlife.

Featuring over 100 pieces, this collection brings to life playful designs and prints inspired by nature's captivating wildlife. From trendy animal prints to colorful graphic tees, animal lovers can shop clothing, accessories, and more, with options for babies, kids, men, and women.

SHEIN encourages customers to share their favorite finds by tagging @shein_us and using #AnimalPlanetxSHEIN on social media. For more information and to shop the collection, visit https://us.shein.com/campaigns/animalplanetxshein2024 or the SHEIN mobile app.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com .

