Unleashed Brands Foundation Donates $200,000 to Blood Cancer United in Support of Pediatric Blood Cancer Patients & Their Families

Contribution advances Blood Cancer United's Dare to Dream Project which prioritizes cutting-edge pediatric cancer research and provides critical resources and support to families in need

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, a leading youth enrichment platform that impacts the lives of millions of kids every year, announced a $200,000 donation to Blood Cancer United, through the Unleashed Brand Foundation, to support pediatric blood cancer patients and their families. The Dare to Dream Project the organization funds cutting-edge pediatric blood cancer research, powers advocacy, and provides families navigating pediatric blood cancer with critical resources and support to help even more young patients and survivors live longer and fuller lives.

Perry Oviedo bell ringing celebration at UBCON, the company's annual conference uniting franchise owners and brand leaders from across the Unleashed Brands network.

Since the launch of the Unleashed Brands Foundation in 2023, Blood Cancer United has served as a key philanthropic partner, helping connect the organization with children and families facing the realities of pediatric blood cancer every day. The $200,000 donation is part of a five-year $1 million commitment made by Unleashed Brands Foundation, the charitable affiliate of Unleashed Brands.

"Generous contributions from partners like Unleashed Brands Foundation help accelerate pediatric cancer research and bring hope to children and families facing blood cancer," said Jim Brewer, Vice President of Children's Initiatives at Blood Cancer United. "Support for The Dare to Dream Project helps turn promising ideas into progress that can change lives and bring more meaningful moments to young patients and their families."

It was through that partnership that the Unleashed Brands Foundation connected with the Oviedo family. Perry Oviedo, a Fort Worth girl, was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just one month after her second birthday. After years of treatment and extraordinary resilience, Perry rang the bell marking the end of her cancer treatment on April 17, alongside her mom, dad and older sister.

The week following Perry's bell ringing, the Unleashed Brands Foundation brought the Oviedo family to Orlando for UBCON, the company's annual conference uniting franchise owners and brand leaders from across the Unleashed Brands network. Perry and her family took the stage in front of the full UBCON community to celebrate her milestone before embarking on an all-expenses-paid VIP experience to the Magic Kingdom on April 21; a day that belonged entirely to celebrating her.

"At Unleashed Brands, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to overcome challenges, discover their potential and become the ultimate comeback kid," said Michael Browning Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Perry's journey is a powerful reminder of the resilience children and families show every single day in the fight against pediatric blood cancer. Through our partnership with Blood Cancer United, we're proud to support moments of hope, joy and healing for families navigating the unimaginable."

Perry's story, while uniquely hers, represents the experience of thousands of families living through pediatric blood cancer diagnoses. The Unleashed Brands Foundation was created to ensure children like Perry, and the families rallied around them, have access to joy, play and the chance to simply be kids.

For more information on the Unleashed Brands Foundation, visit InvestInKids.org.

About the Unleashed Brands Foundation

Established in 2023, Unleashed Brands Foundation aims to empower at-risk youth and provides them with the resources needed to successfully transition to adulthood through education, financial support, and in-person volunteerism. Having supported youth and youth-focused charities since 2011, Unleashed Brands remains invested in helping kids learn, play and grow and achieve greatness. To learn more about Unleashed Brands Foundation's work and how it transforms lives, please visit InvestInKids.org.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

Media Contact: Golin Agency [email protected]

SOURCE Unleashed Brands