UNLEASHED BRANDS LAUNCHES KIDHUB, A NEW APP HELPING PARENTS TRACK THEIR CHILD'S GROWTH BEYOND CREDENTIALS

A first-of-its kind app that shows parents real-time insight into their children's character development

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands today launched KidHub, a new family app designed to help parents manage their children's activities while giving them greater visibility into the confidence, resilience and life skills being built along the way.

Built for today's busy families, KidHub connects parents to enrichment experiences across the Unleashed Brands platform while bringing classes, camps, milestones, scheduling and free personalized growth insights for kids into one connected app.

A first-of-its kind app that shows parents real-time insight into their children’s character development.

Last month, Unleashed Brands released "Beyond the Report Card," research showing parents have fundamentally redefined what success looks like for their kids, prioritizing kindness, confidence and resilience over grades and credentials by nearly 2-to-1.* Yet most parents say they cannot find programs that intentionally build those qualities. Even fewer have a way to know if what they are doing is making a difference. KidHub was built to help close that gap and move families from guesswork to guided growth.

The app brings the full Unleashed Brands portfolio, serving more than 20 million kids across 1,500 locations, together on a single platform. It combines activity booking and family scheduling with something no other app offers: real-time visibility into a child's character development.

"At Unleashed Brands, our mission has always been bigger than activities. We're focused on helping build life-ready kids," said Michael Browning Jr., founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Parents are looking for experiences that build confidence, resilience, leadership and character, not just fill time on a calendar. KidHub gives families one connected place to manage those experiences while helping them better understand how their child is growing along the way."

At the center of KidHub is the ThriveScore a strengths discovery tool developed in partnership with Dr. Michele Borba, Unleashed Brands' Chief Thriving Officer, world-renowned educational psychologist and best-selling author. Rooted in decades of child development research, ThriveScore helps parents better understand and support their child's unique growth journey through personalized insights and strengths-based recommendations.

"Character development is one of the most important predictors of a child's long-term success, but parents have never had a way to truly see it," Borba said. "ThriveScore isn't a grade — it's a window into the strengths that help children succeed in school, relationships and life. Resilience, empathy, self-control and confidence have been linked to long-term well-being for decades. What's been missing is a way to track and celebrate those strengths as they develop. KidHub changes that. For the first time, parents have one place to manage their child's enrichment experiences and watch their character strengths grow over time."

KidHub connects families to enrichment activities across Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Sylvan Learning, Water Wings, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts, all from a single platform. Beyond the ThriveScore, the app offers:

Unified family scheduling: Discover, book, and manage classes, camps, birthday parties, and open play across all Unleashed Brands locations in one calendar.

Discover, book, and manage classes, camps, birthday parties, and open play across all Unleashed Brands locations in one calendar. Instructor highlights: Photos and videos captured during class, delivered directly to parents.

Photos and videos captured during class, delivered directly to parents. Skills and milestone tracking: Personalized growth records for every child in the family, building a longitudinal picture of who they're becoming.

Personalized growth records for every child in the family, building a longitudinal picture of who they're becoming. Smart check-in: Faster, frictionless entry at participating locations nationwide.

Faster, frictionless entry at participating locations nationwide. Smart recommendations: Activity suggestions tailored to each child's age, interests, and development, adjusting as they grow.

Activity suggestions tailored to each child's age, interests, and development, adjusting as they grow. Recognizes virtues among kids. Staff at every location can recognize kids in real time for demonstrating one of 23 character virtues – courage, perseverance, kindness, self-confidence, and more. Those moments surface instantly in the app as milestones parents can save, share, and celebrate. The recognition isn't self-reported by parents or reduced to a star rating. It's earned at the location, logged in the app as it happens.

KidHub is available now for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

*Survey methodology: Online survey of 1,001 U.S. parents of children ages 3–15 conducted by Dynata, 4/27/26–5/1/26. Nationally representative; margin of error +/- 3.1 percentage points.

ABOUT UNLEASHED BRANDS

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts, and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Golin Agency [email protected]

SOURCE Unleashed Brands