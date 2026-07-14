Unleashed Brands Founder and CEO Michael Browning, Jr. Named 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honoree

Inaugural DFW Titan 100 Celebrates the Region's Top 100 CEOs and C-Level Executives

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's premier youth enrichment franchise platform and parent company of seven industry-leading children's franchise brands, today announced that Founder and CEO Michael Browning, Jr. has been named a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honoree, recognizing the region's top CEOs and C-suite executives for leadership, vision and business success.

Michael Browning, Jr. is the founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands, the world’s premier youth enrichment franchise platform.

The Titan 100 Awards recognize Dallas-Fort Worth's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who exemplify excellence through vision, passion and integrity while reflecting the diversity and strength of the region's business community. Collectively, the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ over 163,000 individuals across the region and beyond.

Browning founded Unleashed Brands with a vision to build the world's leading youth enrichment platform. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a portfolio of seven nationally recognized franchise brands, including Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. Today, the platform serves millions of families each year through more than 1,500 locations across the United States.

"I am honored to be recognized among so many outstanding leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, where Unleashed Brands began," said Michael Browning, Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "This recognition is a reflection of the incredible team, franchise owners and brand leaders who share our mission of helping kids learn, play and grow. Every day, we're working to create meaningful experiences for families while expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs, and I'm excited to continue building on that impact from our headquarters here in North Texas."

View the full 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honoree list.

To learn more about Unleashed Brands, its family of youth enrichment franchise brands and franchise opportunities, visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Unleashed Brands