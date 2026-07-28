Unleashed Brands Reports Strong First Half of 2026 with 73 Franchise Agreements Across Seven Brands

Company marks five years since its founding and evolution into a leading youth enrichment platform

Investments in research, technology and family experience continue differentiating the platform

Continued franchise expansion reflects demand for community-focused youth enrichment concepts

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's premier youth enrichment franchise platform and parent company of seven industry-leading children's franchise brands, signed 73 franchise agreements and introduced new innovations during the first half of 2026, reflecting continued investment in both franchise growth and family experiences. The company's portfolio of brands includes Urban Air, The Little Gym , SylvanLearning , Snapology, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School.

This year also marks the fifth anniversary of the Unleashed Brands platform. Since its launch, the company has grown from one brand into a portfolio of seven nationally recognized youth enrichment concepts serving more than 20 million children through more than 1,500 locations.

"The momentum we've seen during the first half of 2026 is a direct result of our continued investment in our brands, our franchisees and the families they serve," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Five years into building Unleashed Brands, we're continuing to innovate, strengthen our platform and create more opportunities to help kids learn, play, grow and discover who they are destined to be."

Franchise Development Reflects Continued Demand Across the Portfolio

Across its seven-brand portfolio, Unleashed Brands completed 58 lease signings and opened 34 locations, including 16 new locations from The Little Gym. Additionally, since launching its franchise opportunity in May 2025, Water Wings Swim School has awarded 39 franchise units, demonstrating strong early momentum for the platform's newest franchise concept. The brand is slated to open its first franchised location in August.

"We're seeing interest across every part of the portfolio because families continue investing in experiences that help children learn, play and grow," said James Franks, Chief Franchise Officer of Unleashed Brands. "At the same time, franchise candidates are looking for organizations that continue investing in their brands. Our platform allows us to strengthen every concept while giving franchisees the shared resources and support they need to succeed over the long term."

Investing in the Future of Youth Enrichment

Already in 2026, Unleashed Brands has continued to invest in research, leadership, and technology designed to enhance the family experience. Earlier this year, the company released its Beyond the Report Card study, revealing that today's parents increasingly prioritize confidence, kindness, and resilience over academic achievement. Building on those findings, internationally recognized educational psychologist Dr. Michele Borba joined Unleashed Brands as Chief Thriving Officer to help guide the company's approach to character development and family engagement.

Those insights are also informing new programs across the portfolio. The Little Gym launched Tummy Timers, an infant program designed to foster early development through guided movement, strengthen the parent-child bond, and create a welcoming community where parents can connect with others experiencing the same stage of parenthood. The platform's commitment to helping children reach their full potential extends from infancy through college. Class 101 also celebrated its strongest graduating class to date, with the Class of 2026 earning $500 million in merit scholarships, an average of $240,000 per student.

The company also launched KidHub, a new family app that brings together experiences across all seven Unleashed Brands concepts in one place. Families can manage schedules, memberships and milestones while also seeing the confidence, resilience and life skills their children are building through each experience. Guided by the company's Beyond the Report Card research, KidHub helps parents recognize growth that extends far beyond grades alone. Since launch, the app has surpassed 40,000 downloads, averages more than 2,000 daily users, and 27.6% of sessions include activity across multiple brands, highlighting early engagement across the Unleashed Brands platform.

Additional initiatives focused on making youth enrichment experiences more accessible and easier for families to navigate. Urban Air Adventure Park introduced a simplified pricing model systemwide to create a more transparent and streamlined guest experience,

Expanding the Platform's National Footprint

As it continues expanding its national footprint, Unleashed Brands is actively seeking qualified franchise partners across its platform. Franchisees benefit from the scale, shared resources and operational support of a multi-brand platform while maintaining the distinct identity and customer experience of each category-leading concept.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Unleashed Brands, visit https://www.unleashedbrands.com/franchising.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 15 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Hefferan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Unleashed Brands