Unleashed Brands Ranks No. 4167 on 2026 Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

Youth Enrichment Platform Recognized Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's premier youth enrichment franchise platform and parent company of seven industry-leading children's franchise brands, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking the company's second consecutive year among the fastest-growing private companies in America. Unleashed Brands ranked No. 4,167 on this year's list, reflecting continued growth across its platform and investment in the franchisees, families and communities its brands serve.

Founded to help kids learn, play and grow, Unleashed Brands is home to family trusted brands, including Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. Today, the platform serves over 20 million families annually across its network of over 1,500 franchise locations.

Inc. 5000 honorees are selected based on percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Recognized companies are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy.

Milestones Driving Unleashed Brands' Recognition:

Franchise Expansion: Since its founding in 2021, Unleashed Brands has grown from a single concept with 150 Urban Air Adventure Parks to a platform of seven youth enrichment brands and more than 1,500 locations nationwide, surpassing $1 billion in systemwide revenue. In the first half of 2026 alone, the company awarded 73 franchise agreements, signed 58 leases and opened 34 locations.

Since its founding in 2021, Unleashed Brands has grown from a single concept with 150 Urban Air Adventure Parks to a platform of seven youth enrichment brands and more than 1,500 locations nationwide, surpassing $1 billion in systemwide revenue. In the first half of 2026 alone, the company awarded 73 franchise agreements, signed 58 leases and opened 34 locations. Platform Innovation: Unleashed Brands launched KidHub, designed to make it easier for parents to manage and engage with their children's experiences across the Unleashed Brands portfolio. KidHub brings activities, schedules, check-ins, achievements and milestones together in one place, while helping families discover new ways for their kids to learn, play and grow across Unleashed Brands. The launch builds on the company's broader investment in understanding what today's families need, including its Beyond the Report Card research, which found that parents increasingly value experiences that help kids build confidence, resilience and character alongside academic achievement.

Unleashed Brands launched KidHub, designed to make it easier for parents to manage and engage with their children's experiences across the Unleashed Brands portfolio. KidHub brings activities, schedules, check-ins, achievements and milestones together in one place, while helping families discover new ways for their kids to learn, play and grow across Unleashed Brands. The launch builds on the company's broader investment in understanding what today's families need, including its Beyond the Report Card research, which found that parents increasingly value experiences that help kids build confidence, resilience and character alongside academic achievement. Leadership Investment: Powered by more than 300 employees and a new 50,000-square-foot headquarters in Las Colinas, Texas, Unleashed Brands continues to invest in the leadership driving its growth. In 2026, the brand made notable additions to its executive team including internationally recognized educational psychologist Dr. Michele Borba who joined the company as Chief Thriving Officer and franchise development veteran James Franks who returned as Chief Franchise Officer.

"Making the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year is a reflection of the strength of our brands, our franchisees and the team we've built around them," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "We've always believed growth follows when you build great businesses that make a meaningful difference for families. As we continue to scale, our focus remains the same: giving our brands the resources to get stronger and creating more opportunities to help kids build the skills and confidence they need to thrive."

Complete results of the 2026 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a searchable database, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Unleashed Brands, visit https://www.unleashedbrands.com/franchising.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 15 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact: Katrina Arsenijevic, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Unleashed Brands