Unleashed Brands Welcomes Back Franchise Development Veteran James Franks as Chief Franchise Officer

Franchise development veteran brings more than 25 years of experience

Previously helped award more than 330 franchise locations across the platform

Will lead growth and recruitment efforts for seven youth enrichment franchise brands

DALLAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's premier youth enrichment franchise platform and parent company of seven industry-leading children's franchise brands, today announced the appointment of James Franks as Chief Franchise Officer. In this role, Franks will lead franchise development efforts across the company's portfolio of brands including Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School.

James Franks has been named Chief Franchise Officer of Unleashed Brands.

Franks returns to Unleashed Brands after serving as Head of Franchise Growth for WellBiz Brands. During his previous tenure with Unleashed Brands, he helped scale franchise recruitment efforts across the platform, awarding more than 330 franchise locations and supporting the company's evolution into a multi-brand youth enrichment organization. Collectively, Unleashed Brands now serves millions of children annually through more than 1,500 locations nationwide.

CEO Perspective on Franchise Leadership and Growth

"James isn't just a great franchise development leader, he's someone who helped build this company alongside us," said Michael Browning Jr., CEO and Founder of Unleashed Brands. "I've known James for years and have seen firsthand the passion, experience and leadership he brings to an organization. He understands our brands, believes in our mission and knows what makes a great franchise partner. As we continue expanding our platform and serving more kids and families, I'm excited to welcome James back and have him lead this next chapter of growth."

With more than 25 years of experience in franchise development, franchise recruitment and multi-brand franchise growth, Franks has built a reputation for creating high-performing development programs focused on long-term success. During his career, he has helped brands scale thoughtfully while maintaining strong franchisee relationships and sustainable growth.

Franchise Leader Reflects on Return to Unleashed Brands

"Returning to Unleashed Brands feels like coming home," said Franks. "Having spent nearly six years with the organization, I've seen firsthand the impact our brands have on kids, families and franchisees. The opportunity ahead is tremendous, and I'm excited to help more entrepreneurs bring these brands to their communities while continuing to expand our impact on families nationwide."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Unleashed Brands, visit https://www.unleashedbrands.com/franchising.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Unleashed Brands