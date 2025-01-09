Unleashed Brands Starts 2025 with Growth Milestones, Leadership Promotions

Leading Youth Enrichment Platform Names New Leaders Across Several Positions, Accelerates Growth & Innovation

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's premier youth enrichment franchise platform company that includes category-leading brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts, achieved a remarkable year of growth in 2024. Across the platform of brands, the company awarded more than 200 new franchises, opened 116 new locations and welcomed 185 new team members to the home office team, while also promoting several key leaders from within the organization to drive the next phase of expansion.

Key Leadership Promotions

Nancy Bigley has been promoted to Multi-Brand Group President , overseeing The Little Gym , Snapology , Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts . A franchise veteran with 25+ years of operations and executive leadership experience at companies like Dunkin' Brands, American Leak Detection and The Dwyer Group, she is well-positioned to expand her impact while continuing the success she's achieved in her role as Group Brand President of The Little Gym and Snapology.

With over 18 years of experience in franchising, Carisa brings deep operations expertise from her work with brands like Curves, Xtend Barre, and TITLE Boxing Club, and will play a key role in supporting the growth and success of our franchisees.

With extensive experience in franchise development, including leadership roles at Neighborly and Christian Brothers Automotive, Josh is dedicated to empowering individuals to succeed in business ownership and fostering strong, results-driven teams. His expertise in implementing effective recruitment systems will continue to drive growth and success across the platform.

Since joining in 2013, Sam has been instrumental in helping franchisees grow their businesses, maximize profitability, and achieve their goals.

We are confident that her deep understanding of community-based businesses and her passion for helping franchisees thrive through tailored support and innovative, family-focused strategies will drive meaningful connections and growth at the local level.

Since joining the team in 2022, Kal has been a top producer, demonstrating a deep understanding of the long-term goals of candidates and walking alongside them through the Discovery Process.

Snapshot of 2024 Key Milestones

Unleashed Brands made its largest acquisition to date, buying Sylvan Learning , which enhanced the company's portfolio of educational brands.

made its largest acquisition to date, buying , which enhanced the company's portfolio of educational brands. Urban Air Adventure Parks successfully rolled out Adventure Slides , marking a major milestone in the brand's continued innovation and delivering next-level experiences for its guests.

successfully rolled out , marking a major milestone in the brand's continued innovation and delivering next-level experiences for its guests. The Little Gym opened a record 39 new locations and trained over 600 team members across the country representing over 100 gym locations.

opened a record 39 new locations and trained over 600 team members across the country representing over 100 gym locations. Sylvan Learning secured its largest institutional contract in history with a multi-million-dollar relationship with Los Angeles Unified School District—the second-largest school district in the U.S.

secured its largest institutional contract in history with a multi-million-dollar relationship with Los Angeles Unified School District—the second-largest school district in the U.S. Snapology added over 134 hours of new STEAM classes and conducted over 30 hours of new virtual training workshops for franchisees.

added over 134 hours of new STEAM classes and conducted over 30 hours of new virtual training workshops for franchisees. Premier Martial Arts ended the year with an active student base of more than 30,000 students across the country.

ended the year with an active student base of more than 30,000 students across the country. The first-ever cobranded Sylvan Learning and Class 101 location debuted in Flower Mound, Texas , setting a new precedent for brand collaboration.

location debuted in setting a new precedent for brand collaboration. XP League hosted the College Candy Bowl, an exciting two-day event where XP League players connected with collegiate-level gamers to experience the "Next Level" of esports.

hosted the College Candy Bowl, an exciting two-day event where XP League players connected with collegiate-level gamers to experience the "Next Level" of esports. The Unleashed Brands Foundation launched the Sock it to Cancer Campaign, supporting childhood cancer awareness and selling over 1 million specially design grip socks for the cause.

"Our 2024 achievements speak volumes about the strength of our platform and the quality of our team. The leadership changes we've made will ensure we stay agile and continue to set the bar for youth enrichment and the franchise industry," said Josh Wall, Chief Operating Officer of Unleashed Brands. "As we look to the future, we are focused on creating new opportunities for franchisees, deepening our commitment to the communities and families we serve."

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning, Snapology , XP League , Class 101, Premier Martial Arts . It was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Destiny Garcia, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (580) 471-2845

SOURCE Unleashed Brands