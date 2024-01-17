Unleashing Intelligent Testing: PractiTest's Smart Fox AI Assistant and Test Value Score Redefine QA Excellence

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PractiTest, a prominent figure in enterprise-grade software test management, introduces advanced AI capabilities, further enhancing its industry-leading solutions.

In recent years, the advent of AI technology has yielded substantial advantages, fostering improved efficiencies, time savings, and overall effectiveness. This empowerment extends to QA professionals, enabling them to streamline time-consuming tasks and prioritize strategic actions. Yaniv Iny, CEO of PractiTest, remarks, "As a frontrunner, we take pride in integrating AI capabilities into our test management platform, marking a significant step forward in enhancing testing processes across various industries."

Demonstrating its dedication to delivering cutting-edge features to customers, the company recently unveiled its latest release, featuring the introduction of a new AI assistant named Smart Fox. This innovative addition streamlines the test creation process by converting labor-intensive manual test step creation into a seamless and automated action.

Furthermore, the Smart Fox excels in enhancing existing steps based on users' preferences, offering improved clarity throughout their testing processes. Yaniv Iny elaborates, "The Smart Fox leverages the substantial value of AI, significantly reducing the time spent on step creation and expediting the transition to execution."

SmartFox is now added to PractiTest offering alongside Test Value Score which was introduced at the end of 2022. Test Value Score utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms and AI to assess and assign a score to each test, offering a tangible measure of its impact on the testing process. This innovative feature has evolved to enable QA teams to retire up to 40% of irrelevant tests from their testing cycles, as attested by our pioneering customers. The Test Value Score stands as a powerful tool for optimizing and streamlining the testing workflow.

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform that centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams, and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization.

With PractiTest you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

Improve teams' productivity; reuse testing elements to eliminate repetitive tasks, plan your teams' work based on AI-generated insights and enable your team to focus on what really matters. PractiTest helps you align your testing operation with business goals, and deliver better products faster.

