Unleashing Potential: MakeShift and EPI-USE Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge Employee Scheduling to SAP Clients Worldwide

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - AppColony Inc., known as MakeShift , a leader in workforce management and employee scheduling technology, has announced a strategic partnership with EPI-USE, a premier global IT services firm and one of the world's leading SAP® specialists. This collaboration elevates EPI-USE to the status of a certified delivery partner and reseller, empowering the company to offer MakeShift's award-winning staff scheduling technology to shift-based organizations worldwide.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Employee Experience

The combination of MakeShift's advanced technologies, including its generative AI platform, ShiftMate AI, with EPI-USE's expertise in SAP implementation, ensures that SAP clients across diverse industries, from healthcare and retail to public sector, have the tools to effectively manage their workforce, meet complex scheduling needs, and achieve new levels of operational efficiency while prioritizing employee well-being.

Expertise and Innovation Combined

Recognized for guiding clients through successful software implementations and change management, EPI-USE's role as a certified delivery partner and reseller is instrumental in bringing MakeShift's cutting-edge technology to a global audience. As MakeShift continues to garner accolades, such as its inclusion on G2's "Top 100 Fastest Growing Products for 2024" list, the synergy between these two companies underscores a shared commitment to offering intuitive scheduling technology that's easy for users to adopt and integrate into their daily operations. Together, MakeShift and EPI-USE are dedicated to ensuring that clients not only navigate this transformation but thrive through change, leading to improved operational efficiency and high levels of employee satisfaction.

Partnership Highlights:

Global Expansion: Leveraging EPI-USE's extensive network, the partnership strategically positions MakeShift's advanced staff scheduling solutions in new markets.

Optimized SAP Integration and User Experience: EPI-USE and SAP clients will benefit from streamlined operations, improved scheduling efficiency, and increased productivity through the seamless integration of MakeShift's AI-driven scheduling technology. MakeShift's people-first user interface enriches the user experience (UX) by integrating intuitive design and smart automation directly into its functionality, fostering enhanced user interaction and satisfaction.

Broad Industry Impact: From healthcare and public services to retail, the partnership addresses complex scheduling needs, ensuring access to efficient and employee-centric shift scheduling technologies.

Adam Greenberg, CEO of MakeShift, is excited about the partnership with EPI-USE, stating, "This collaboration addresses the complex scheduling challenges faced by industries worldwide such as fluctuating demands, compliance with labor laws, and the need for flexibility by harnessing AI to boost employee well-being and operational efficiency. With EPI-USE's deep expertise in SAP integration and its broad network, we're equipped to scale growth and enhance the effectiveness of workforce management across the globe. Central to our partnership is a dedication to mutual values, focusing on what really matters—enabling our clients and their teams to dedicate themselves to their core missions and values."

Riaan Vermeulen, Managing Director at EPI-USE echoed the sentiment, "We're delighted to partner with MakeShift. As a global leader in implementing SAP products, EPI-USE recognizes the importance of complementary solutions and strategic partnerships. MakeShift seamlessly fills a crucial gap in SAP's new SuccessFactors Time Management solution, enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients worldwide. This partnership emphasizes our commitment to providing innovative, integrated HR solutions that drive success for our clients."

The alliance between MakeShift and EPI-USE is centered on delivering a positive transformation in workforce management, characterized by successful implementation, smooth change management, and ultimately, satisfied clients.

MakeShift is available on the SAP Store® and is a part of SAP's Industry Cloud Portfolio. It seamlessly integrates with SAP SuccessFactors® Employee Central, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll, and SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, while also complementing SAP Time and Attendance Management by Workforce Software.

About MakeShift

MakeShift ( www.makeshift.ca ) stands at the forefront of workforce management innovation, providing an award-winning, cloud-based solution for complex scheduling challenges. Renowned for its ability to navigate the intricate scheduling demands of regulated industries, MakeShift seamlessly adapts to stringent labor regulations, union agreements, and intense scheduling requirements.

Since its launch in 2014, initially targeting the healthcare sector's needs, MakeShift has broadened its impact, offering unparalleled ease of use, guided implementation, and robust features. Its commitment to excellence in functionality and customer support has garnered recognition from G2, Gartner Digital Markets, and Tech Times, establishing MakeShift as a leader in the scheduling technology arena. For more information on how MakeShift is transforming workforce management with its user-centric design and innovative platform, visit www.makeshift.ca.

About EPI-USE

groupelephant.com is a global group of boutique services firms and software companies, employing 3,500 people in 40 countries. Largely employee-owned, the Group is a mini conglomerate comprising circa 20 trading brands, the best known of which is EPI-USE, the world's largest and most experienced independent SAP HR/Payroll specialist. EPI-USE has emerged as a leader in designing, building, and implementing Cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises HR/Payroll systems for large, complex multinational corporations and public sector agencies.

With a suite covering more than 40 countries, EPI-USE is the world's largest developer and purveyor of SAP local payroll country versions, for regions in which SAP does not offer a standard payroll solution. In its 40-plus year history, EPI-USE has implemented or been involved with more than 1,500 SAP HCM-based implementations around the world, and licenses proprietary SAP-related software to over 1,000 large enterprises and public sector agencies worldwide.

groupelephant.com is characterized by a primary strategic imperative in terms of which it goes 'Beyond Corporate Purpose' in its day-to-day activities, and operates through a hybrid business model through which it funds and operates non-profits and impact investment businesses. Primary focus areas are the preservation of at-risk Elephants and Rhinos, through the economic upliftment of rural People in areas adjacent to the threatened species, or another definition of 'ERP', if you will. The hybrid business model has been the subject of two University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business case studies, published in 2016 and 2021.

Visit epiuse.com, groupelephant.com and erp.ngo for further information.

