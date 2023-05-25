Unleashing the Future of Art: MakersPlace Presents Groundbreaking AI-Generative Artistry

MakersPlace hosts the world's first AI Art Hackathon at NFC Lisbon featuring renowned artists and exclusive benefits, including the chance to win a Coldie's unique 'phygital' masterpiece

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital fine art, is spearheading a new era of artistry with groundbreaking AI-generative art. In a remarkable first, MakersPlace is hosting the world's inaugural AI Art Hackathon at NFC Lisbon on June 7-8. Renowned artists such as BLΛC , Illustrata , DVK the artist , and TheDigitalCoy will participate in collaboration with Trevor Jones, Hackatao, Coldie, Sasha Stiles, and more, offering collectors incredible art and exclusive benefits, including the chance to win an extraordinary Coldie exclusive piece.

MakersPlace

Following the launch of MakersPlace's AI Generative Art category , MakersPlace is continuously championing creators in the AI art space, and further fostering collaboration between humans and machines, leveraging the technology as creative tools and partners.

"We have seen significant developments in the field of AI-generated art, blossoming into culture-shifting leaps in capability and accessibility," said Kayvan Ghaffari, MakersPlace Legal Counsel. "As presenters of the world's first AI Art Hackathon, we aim to pull back the curtain, and showcase the unique creativity, skill, and artistic vision behind this new form of art. We want to show that AI art is deeply human and can have a soul – that "AI Art" is, in fact, Art."

BLΛC, Illustrata, DVK the artist, and TheDigitalCoy will draw inspiration from a Sasha Stiles' poem, available for purchase on MakersPlace, and licensed under CC0. The event will feature real-time art creation for attendees to experience that process first-hand. The completed artworks will be auctioned as unique 1/1s on MakersPlace on June 15, 2023.

"MakersPlace's event 'The New Era of Art, Powered by AI' is a pivotal moment in the emerging New Renaissance," said BLΛC. "This convergence of AI and Web3 sets the stage for the next century of artistic development. I am excited to contribute to the cultural progress and artistic expression at the heart of this movement."

During the AI Art Hackathon, Trevor Jones and Hackatao will surprise the artists by introducing mystery artifacts into the art creation process, forcing the artists to think on their feet and engage in the art creation process. Those sketches will be sold as Limited Editions during NFC Lisbon, with Trevor Jones and Hackatao listed as collaborators, providing collectors with a tangible piece of the creative process.

Coldie, an award-winning digital artist specializing in stereoscopic 3D art, will play a significant role in the AI Art Hackathon. He will combine participating artists' artworks into a single collage and use Artmatr's proprietary MATR robot to transform their sketches into robotically-painted physical works. Coldie will then blend these paintings into a unique physical artwork, featuring the signatures of Coldie, Trevor Jones, and the participating artists. Additionally, Coldie will remix the physical versions of the artists' 1/1s to create digital stereoscopic 'phygital' artworks for sale in late July or August 2023.

"The opportunity to transform AI art with crypto art legends Trevor Jones and Hackatao is an honor," said Coldie. "MakersPlace is cultivating a fresh culture of experimentation and collaboration that is exciting to be a part of."

Anyone purchasing the Open and Limited Editions by Sasha Stiles or the Limited Editions by the four artists in collaboration with Trevor Jones and Hackatao will gain access to the following exclusive benefits with even more to be announced soon:

Raffle to win Artmatr robotically-painted physical works signed by signed by one or more of the artists, including by Trevor Jones at his Castle Party 2023

at his Castle Party 2023 Raffle to win a printed poster of a Limited Edition signed by one of the artists

Printed posters of the Limited Editions

Raffle to win 2 tickets to Trevor Jones's Castle Party 2023 in Burgundy, France (travel excluded)

Castle Party 2023 in Burgundy, (travel excluded) Raffle to win exclusive tour of Artmatr's Robot facility in Brooklyn (travel excluded)

(travel excluded) Raffle to win Club dVIN memberships, the world's premier global NFT wine club

Presale access and exclusive pricing for future drops from DeltaSauce, DVK the artist, CharlesAI, 0009, Dehiscence and more

More to be announced

Additionally, holders of each Limited Edition by the four artists (a total of 8 Editions) or the 1/1s will be entered into a raffle to win the above-mentioned 1/1 created by Coldie on the ground at NFC Lisbon. The snapshot for the raffle will be taken Friday June 23, 2023.

MakersPlace continues to redefine artistic expression through the world's first AI Art Hackathon, showcasing the remarkable possibilities that arise when technology and artistic vision converge. To learn more about the AI Art Hackathon, visit MakersPlace's blog post .

About the Creators and Sponsors

Featuring a diverse ensemble of creators, we highlight BLΛC's abstract AI-infused art, Illustrata's support for the AI art community, DVK's multidisciplinary AI-inspired artistry, and TheDigitalCoy's tech-focused creations in the NFT arena. Sasha Stiles decodes the Novacene language through tech-text fusion, Coldie earns global acclaim with mixed media NFT art, while Trevor Jones masterfully merges traditional and tech artistry. Also prominent in this space is Hackatao, a Milan-based duo known for their dynamic balance of creativity and blockchain-based art. Together, these creators are the innovative pulse of the art world, continually inspiring and redefining boundaries.

The AI Hackathon is made possible due to the help of amazing partners and sponsors, including Artmatr, HBAR Foundation, Crowell & Moring LLP, Cazares LLP, ObscuraDAO, LG Art Lab, CryptoMondays Palo Alto, Mobile Programming, and anonymous donors.

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE MakersPlace