Unleashing the Power of Integration - Complete Controller Abandons Legacy Systems to Streamline Towards Fully Unified Cloud-Based Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Controller announces its upcoming deadline for sunsetting the hosting of legacy desktop software at the close of September 2021. By this date, all of the company's client files will be successfully converted to QuickBooks Online™, offering an improved bookkeeping platform experience for its customers and CPA users by replacing its hosted desktop applications with web-based ones that are easier to integrate and host.

The 14-year-old hosting and bookkeeping service launched its push toward only featuring web-based applications in late 2019. By 2020, the company decided only to accept new clients willing to convert to or already using QuickBooks Online™ (QBO) products. It has since migrated the bulk of its existing client base to QBO by offering a special pricing enticement for early adopters. In 2021 the final push to convert late adopters, coupled with the integration of Box as their governed eFiling Cabinet solution, has culminated in the company achieving a genuinely cloud-based solution.

"We are moving away from the multi-user server environment and legacy software hosting," shares Steve Huck, Complete Controller's Technology Administrator. "The future state of Complete Controller will be to provide a web-based platform for customers and their tax professionals to access our core products of QuickBooks Online™, eFiling Cabinet, SmartAP, and all connected apps in a single sign-on environment."

Complete Controller plans to use their migration to QuickBooks Online™ as an opportunity to create a seamlessly integrated bookkeeping model that offers more ease and efficiency for their small business clients. Providing greater transparency and control for CPA firms along with producing significant savings to their bottom line.

For a deeper dive on Complete Controller's conversion process, view Intuit's™ comprehensive case study highlighting the transition.

Complete Controller is a national cloud-based client accounting services firm that delivers bookkeeping services, audit-ready records, unlimited document storage, and performance reporting to small businesses, households, trusts, and their CPAs. Founder and CEO Jennifer Brazer is a pioneer in the virtualization of professional services and a published author. She is a vocal proponent of financial literacy, entrepreneurial empowerment, and cloud business strategies.

