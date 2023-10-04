Unleashing the Power of VITREUS: Where Blockchain and AI Converge

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where technology is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, the convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence has emerged as a game-changer. VITREUS, a groundbreaking platform, sits at the intersection of these two transformative technologies, offering a glimpse into the future of business efficiency, compliance, and data management.

COMPLiQ is the proprietary, patent pending Artificial Intelligence Network of VITREUS, which is developed specifically for businesses managing critical infrastructure or operating in highly regulated industry sectors like Energy or BFSI. VITREUS One is a one-stop command center connecting the components of the VITREUS Ecosystem to the existing IT infrastructure within a company.

Blockchain technology provides a secure and transparent framework for data storage and management, making it the ideal choice for applications that require trust and accountability. VITREUS also utilizes the power of blockchain, and it's not just any blockchain but a highly advanced and tailored architecture designed to serve the unique needs of modern enterprises of any size.

Enter COMPLiQ: The AI Compliance Partner

What truly sets VITREUS apart is its integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), particularly Large Language Models (LLMs). These AI giants, like GPT-4, are capable of understanding and generating human-like text based on their extensive training on vast volumes of natural language data. The synergy between blockchain and LLMs opens up a world of possibilities, and VITREUS is at the forefront of harnessing this potential.

At the heart of VITREUS is COMPLiQ™, an AI-driven compliance system that's poised to revolutionize how businesses navigate the complex world of regulatory frameworks. COMPLiQ ensures adherence to evolving regulations, minimizing risks, and enabling businesses to operate confidently within legal boundaries. Setting COMPLiQ apart is its use of Ensemble AI (EAI) and its fine-tuning capability to make it a business's compliance companion.

Ensemble AI (EAI) combines the power of multiple AI models, including the formidable LLMs, to create a robust system capable of handling intricate compliance tasks. However, COMPLiQ doesn't just stop there. It fine-tunes its capabilities to match a business's unique needs, all without exposing sensitive data. By using data anonymization and privacy-preserving techniques like Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), KZG Commitments, Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC), COMPLiQ transcends the current state of enterprise-ready LLMs. This isn't just an AI chatbot one can speak compliance with. COMPLiQ is a system that respects data privacy, utilizes the tools within its environment to prepare deliverables, works alongside employees and open a business up to a world of new possibilities through automation and simplification.

Meet VITREUS One: The Data Transformation Hub

The VITREUS team doesn't believe in isolated solutions, but in holistic transformation. That's where VITREUS One steps in. It serves as a command center orchestrating the integration of diverse technologies, streamlining business processes, and providing business-wide insights based on up-to-date information from all systems within a company. Its first iteration has been meticulously tailored to cater to specific industries like the Wealth Management sector, where it simplifies technology stacks and natively incorporates core features such as secure cloud storage and compliance support through the adjacent VITREUS platform.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, where data is both an asset and a liability, VITREUS One ensures that data is not just managed but leveraged to its full potential. It seamlessly bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 technologies, making it user-friendly, intuitive, and adaptable regardless of technical expertise. VITREUS One is designed to connect with CRM, ERP and other traditional systems to allow for a comprehensive ingestion of business data into a private blockchain environment, allowing businesses to manage, store and utilize all their data simply.

From revolutionizing compliance to providing real-time insights, VITREUS is not just a platform; it's a catalyst for change. The future is here, and it's smart, secure, and driven by VITREUS.

CONTACT:

Jaren Holmes

+1 936 443 1393

[email protected]

SOURCE VITREUS