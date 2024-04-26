Unleashing Thrills: Indiana Beach Debuts The All American Triple Loop Roller Coaster

Credentialed media: Join us for our media event on May 9th. Full details available here Indiana Beach Media Event

MONTICELLO, Ind., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Beach introduces The All American Triple Loop Roller Coaster, a new adrenaline-pumping attraction at the leading amusement park destination. This Schwarzkopf triple looping masterpiece offers speeds up to 53.4mph and gravity-defying forces of 5.6g's, promising an exhilarating experience for visitors.

Scheduled for debut on Opening Day at Indiana Beach Amusement Park on May 11th, The All American Triple Loop is set to redefine thrill-seeking adventures for park guests. Before the public launch, a media day is planned for Thursday, May 9th, providing a sneak peek into the excitement of this new ride. Furthermore, a special VIP preview night on Friday, May 10th, exclusively for 2024 Season Pass holders, will allow enthusiasts to enjoy the loops and twists of this thrilling coaster before anyone else.

In a collaborative effort with the Boys & Girls Club of America, Indiana Beach will auction off the inaugural rides on The All American Triple Loop, offering participants a chance to be part of the coaster's historic first runs. For details on participating in or supporting this charity initiative, visit indianabeach.com/boysandgirlsclubs/

Adding to Indiana Beach's impressive lineup of attractions, including 7 roller coasters, a full water park, and over 50 rides and attractions, The All American Triple Loop reinforces the park's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences for thrill-seekers and families.

For media inquiries, please contact: IB Parks Communications Phone: 574-583-4141 ext 7201 Email: [email protected]

Experience the thrills and excitement as Indiana Beach welcomes The All American Triple Loop to its array of adventures.

About Indiana Beach: Indiana Beach is a beloved amusement park in Monticello, Indiana, renowned for its thrilling rides, family-friendly atmosphere, and scenic lakeside location. With a legacy spanning decades, Indiana Beach remains a top entertainment destination for unforgettable experiences.

SOURCE IB Parks & Entertainment