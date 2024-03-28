Unleashing Value for ServiceNow Solutions: xtype and Precision Bridge team up to Drive Customer Success and Improve Efficiency

The collaboration from xtype and PrecisionBridge will enable customers to realize value from their new or rebased instances faster

COVINA, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- xtype, a platform engineering startup that triples value for ServiceNow customers, is announcing their latest partnership with Precision Bridge, a smart cross-platform data migration and integration service. Dedicated to enhancing the ServiceNow customer experience, xtype and Precision Bridge have entered into a strategic partnership that will help their customers deliver value at an increased rate on the ServiceNow platform.

The partnership represents a significant milestone in xtype's journey within the ServiceNow ecosystem, and sees the startup recognized by Precision Bridge as being key to providing their customers with greater value and ROI on the Now platform.

Precision Bridge is respected throughout the ServiceNow community due to the impressive speed in which they can migrate their customers from alternative IT service management solutions to the Now platform, and have to date used their unique expertise to migrate 100 terabytes of data. In conjunction with xtype's products, the partnership will create an efficient and value-driven pathway for ServiceNow's enterprise customers, advancing their business outcomes.

How xtype and Precision Bridge are adding value for ServiceNow customers:

Addressing the challenge of large enterprise data migration and configuration, the partnership between Precision Bridge and xtype will combine two world-class solutions: data migration automation from Precision Bridge and configuration/customization instance synchronization from xtype.

ServiceNow customers will experience the ability to immediately begin delivering apps and features on new greenfield instances or rebased instances.

In addition, this partnership will allow xtype to empower new ServiceNow customers and customers rebasing their ServiceNow installation.

Precision Bridge will offer users the option to include xtype within their services, allowing them to improve their projects' quality and delivery speed, and will benefit by having better instance consistency and a data quality for migration.

Blaine Pryce, SVP of Global Sales at xtype, said of the partnership: "The partnership will combine Precision Bridge's solution for faster migrations with xype's platform engineering products to accelerate the delivery of applications on the ServiceNow platform and drive customer business value. Together, we are unlocking significant progress for ServiceNow customers, enabling them to meet and exceed business demands and future-proof their efforts to scale on the Now platform."

James Warriner, Chief Operations Officer of Precision Bridge, shared the importance of the partnership, saying: "The focus on customer and employee experience together with the need to leverage Artificial Intelligence to increase service excellence is increasing our customers' necessity to accelerate their deployments on ServiceNow. This partnership between Precision Bridge and xtype gives organizations the combined power of data migration automation and streamlined release management for the fastest route to Service Operations innovation."

The collaboration will see xtype and Precision Bridge committing to unlocking ROI for their customers, with the promise of faster app delivery times, multi-instance visibility, controlled synchronization, and enhanced governance as a result of their combined offerings.

xtype will be attending the upcoming Knowledge 2024 event in Las Vegas, Nevada this May, and will be sharing more on their presence via xtype.io.

About xtype

Founded in 2020, xtype is a venture-backed startup reimagining the agile software delivery approach on the ServiceNow platform. The company offers an off-the-shelf option for customers to meet any level of demand on the ServiceNow platform and drive improved business outcomes at scale. xtype achieves this through its ServiceNow-native applications, enabling enterprises to expedite ServiceNow delivery and get more out of their ServiceNow investment - faster. To date, xtype has worked with organizations such as Zurich Insurance and Heineken, as well as large international banks and technology companies globally, and has achieved Build Platform Partner status.

About Precision Bridge

Precision Bridge was founded by 20 year+ ITSM professionals in 2015 to address the challenges in moving data between ITSM systems. Precision Bridge automates and accelerates the whole process of moving data by providing an advanced mapping interface supported by a suite of pre-configured templates for moving between systems. These can be used to support migrations of ITSM, ITBM, CSM, HR, GRC or custom applications between different vendor platforms or between different servers running the same vendor applications. Precision Bridge has been used in over 100 projects for migrations, archiving, replication and synchronization. For more information, please visit www.precisionbridge.net.

