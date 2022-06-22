Unlike Fast Fashion, BODY404 Emerging Designer Brands Last Longer Without Exploiting Labor or the Environment

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By spending just 15 percent more, you could end up with a more sustainable world and a higher quality product that lasts longer and doesn't create mountains of garbage or exploit workers currently occurring in the fast fashion industry.

BODY404 works tirelessly to find high-quality sustainable and socially responsible products. The eCommerce site also looks for emerging designers that have created unique aesthetic brands that reflect its core values.

We are launching a Mlen Diary giveaway. Go to our website and sign up for a chance to win a $250 dollar gift card. Ufology phone case are made from a 100 percent durable biodegradable wheat straw material. It's guaranteed to protect your phone. When thrown away, it naturally breaks down in the compost into harmless water and carbon dioxide.

"We pay close attention to telling their design concepts and painstaking efforts in the production process because we think it's a respect for both the creators and the fashion industry," said BODY404 chief branding officer Charles Wang.

Fast fashion brands catering to the Gen Z consumer only look at efficiency with super-fast production. It can create garments within five days at the expense of underpaid workers, produces a lot of environmental waste, and lacks any social responsibility or sustainability.

According to the World Wildlife Federation, the fast fashion industry produces 53 million tons of clothing a year. It could reach 160 million tons by 2050. Chile's Atacama Desert has mountains of waste fast fashion garments because clothing recycling is less than one percent.

Fashion is the world's second most polluting industry, requiring 20,000 liters of water to produce just one kilogram of cotton thread, enough to make one T-shirt and one pair of jeans. Also, more than 8,000 chemicals are used.

These problems all contribute to the global environmental crisis, climate change, and taking advantage of workers. Although the industry has been criticized, little has been done. Consumers are demanding change.

Up to 75 percent of Gen Z according to DoSomething would like to see brands that are ensuring employee and consumer safety. Consumers are also demanding sustainability, and want to know how products are made, and if workers are being treated fairly according to McKinsey.

These are all important issues with BODY404.

"We're selective with our branding partners. Our partners such as Ufology, Mlen Diary, and Cosmic Speculation all use environmentally friendly materials and pay attention to labor rights, and have clean factories," said Wang.

Most brands found on BODY404 are exclusive and aren't available anywhere else. Instead of mass production, these brands are produced on an on-demand basis, so there's less waste.

An example of an environmentally innovative product line at BODY404 is the Cosmic Speculation Restart Collection Fragrance Diffusers created from recycled kitchen wastes.

It uses recyclable technology to extract reusable components from food residues and kitchen waste to create a delicious-smelling, non-toxic fragrance.

"Another example is the Ufology phone case, which is made from a 100 percent durable biodegradable wheat straw material. It's guaranteed to protect your phone," said Wang.

When thrown away, it naturally breaks down in the compost into harmless water and carbon dioxide. Mlen Diary false eyelashes and adhesives is another example of a socially responsible brand carried by BODY404.

All materials are hypoallergenic, skin safe, 100 percent vegan, and cruelty-free. At the same time, Mlen Diary supports financial independence for stay-at-home moms and women living in remote areas in China, who have no access to any other income source.

"Consumers can now be part of the solution. Buying from BODY404 is one step toward building a better environmentally sustainable and socially responsible world," said Wang.

For further information or to schedule an interview, contact Charles Wang at 4127373050 or [email protected].

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Charles Wang

Chief Branding Officer

BODY404

New York, N Y

Instagram: @body404official

Phone: 4127373050

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BODY404