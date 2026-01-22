UNLIKELY COLLABORATORS ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER SUNDAY SPARK SALON FEATURING WENDY SUZUKI, PhD: "HARNESSING THE POWER OF GOOD ANXIETY"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlikely Collaborators will host its first-ever special Sunday Spark Salon on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. PT, featuring world-renowned neuroscientist, author, and NYU Dean Wendy Suzuki, PhD. Titled Harnessing the Power of Good Anxiety, the event invites audiences to rethink their relationship with stress and discover how anxiety, when understood and harnessed, can become a powerful source of focus, creativity, and connection.

In this Spark Salon, Dr. Suzuki challenges the common belief that anxiety is something to avoid or suppress. Drawing from her bestselling book Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion, she reveals the neuroscience behind why anxiety exists and how the brain's stress responses, when supported properly, can fuel resilience, adaptability, and growth. Through accessible science and practical strategies, Dr. Suzuki demonstrates how everyday stress can be transformed into insight and energy, helping individuals move from feeling overwhelmed to feeling equipped.

The evening will take place in person at Unlikely Collaborators' Santa Monica headquarters and will also be livestreamed online. In-person attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Good Anxiety.

Event Schedule

4:00 p.m. — Doors open, reception

5:00 p.m. — Program begins promptly

6:00 p.m. — Book signing and reception

Cost: Free (registration required)

About Wendy Suzuki, PhD

Dr. Wendy Suzuki is a world-renowned neuroscientist, an international authority on neuroplasticity, and a dynamic speaker in high demand for her energetic and motivational keynotes. She is the first Asian American Dean of the College of Arts and Science at New York University and a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology. A passionate thought leader, Dr. Suzuki is dedicated to helping people understand how principles of brain plasticity can maximize performance and transform lives.

Dr. Suzuki is the author of Good Anxiety and Healthy Brain, Happy Life, and her TED talk on the brain-changing benefits of exercise has been viewed tens of millions of times worldwide. She is a frequent expert voice in publications including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The Washington Post, and recently released a MasterClass course titled "Brain Health."

About Spark Salons

Spark Salons are a signature program of Unlikely Collaborators, the nonprofit founded by Elizabeth R. Koch. These gatherings bring together grantees, researchers, artists, and collaborators for conversations that challenge perspectives and deepen connections. Past Spark Salon speakers have included illusionist Harris III, psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman, PhD, nutrition therapist Kim Shapira, MS, RD, mythologist John Bucher, Harvard Business School professor and author Michael Norton, PhD, visionary violinist Vijay Gupta, chef and entrepreneur Ellen Bennett, artist Candy Chang, digital workplace expert and author Alexandra Samuel, PhD, grief experts Brennan Wood and Dr. Donna L. Schuurman, and neuroscientist and best-selling author Lisa Feldman Barrett, PhD.

Watch the Spark Salons Trailer

About Unlikely Collaborators

Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people see themselves and the world more clearly. Founded by Elizabeth R. Koch, the organization is built on the Perception Box™ framework, which explores how our unconscious lens shaped by our experiences, beliefs, fears, and identities affects the way we interpret the world. By becoming aware of our Perception Box, we can take the first step toward real change.

