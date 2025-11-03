Unlikely Collaborators Awards Grant to Mirror Image Arts to Support Transformative Theater Programming for Youth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlikely Collaborators has awarded a grant to Mirror Image Arts, a Denver-based nonprofit that uses restorative theatre to spark dialogue, build connection, and empower youth to navigate life's challenges. The funding will support Mirror Image Arts' mission to disrupt the pipeline to prison through restorative theatre.

Restorative Theatre is rooted in evidence-based pedagogy that combines somatic play, storytelling, and restorative practices, creating spaces of belonging that deconstruct harm, promote positive mental health outcomes, and transform individuals and their communities.

Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit organization, founded and chaired by Elizabeth R. Koch, dedicated to fostering transformative storytelling, developing human connection, and resolving internal conflict. Unlikely Collaborators' perspective is that external conflict arises from unconscious, unresolved internal conflict within each of us. Founded on the belief that the way we perceive the world is highly subjective, Unlikely Collaborators supports projects that challenge assumptions, spark meaningful dialogue, and invite people into deeper self-awareness in community.

Central to this mission is the groundbreaking Perception Box™ framework developed by Koch. More than just a metaphor, it represents the often unseen matrix of biases, beliefs, and personal narratives that influence how we interpret reality. Rooted in cognitive science and psychological research, this framework illustrates how each person's unique mental model shapes their understanding of the world, often limiting their ability to connect with new perspectives and ideas. By investigating and untangling our Perception Box beliefs, individuals and communities can unlock compassion, creativity, and new ways of thinking.

"We are honored to receive this grant from Unlikely Collaborators," said Maya Osterman-Van Grack, Executive Director of Programs, Mirror Image Arts. "Their mission aligns perfectly with our vision to bring access to the arts to all youth. This funding will help us expand our reach and continue disrupting the pipeline to prison by providing young people with the creative tools they need to navigate their own perceptions, connect with others, and envision new possibilities."

"Mirror Image Arts is doing the beautiful, challenging work of helping young people recognize and express what's happening inside of them," said Elizabeth R. Koch, Founder and Chair of Unlikely Collaborators. "When we become aware of our own Perception Box we unlock the possibility of connection, empathy, and transformation."

For more information about Mirror Image Arts, visit https://www.mirrorimagearts.org/ . To learn more about Unlikely Collaborators, visit www.unlikelycollaborators.com .

