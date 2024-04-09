UNLIKELY COLLABORATORS FOUNDATION SUPPORTS UNHOUSED PREGNANT WOMEN AND THEIR CHILDREN WITH $225,000 THREE-YEAR GRANT TO LA-BASED HARVEST HOME

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Home, a Los Angeles-based non-profit dedicated to transforming the lives of unhoused pregnant women and their children by providing housing, support, and programs that equip women to become great mothers, has received a three-year grant of $225,000 from the Unlikely Collaborators Foundation .

The grant is earmarked to support Harvest Home's Alumnae Program for graduates of the residential program including its Alumnae Leadership Council, Harvest Home's partnership with The New Hollywood that provides additional coaching through its Manifesting Your Mission curriculum, and ongoing skills building workshops.

"Transitioning into stable, permanent housing with a baby is a wonderful accomplishment. It is also a challenging experience, as new moms balance employment, childcare, and maintaining their home," said Sarah Wilson, Executive Director, Harvest Home. "We are so grateful to Unlikely Collaborators Foundation for this grant which enables us to continue to walk alongside families through case management including critical time intervention for our first-year graduates as well as emergency support for any participant in our alumni community. It's so important that we are able to maintain on-going connections with alumnae through monthly diaper distribution days and special annual events including our Mother's Day Party, End of Summer Party, and Holiday Family Giving Experience."

"Collaborating with Harvest Home is an incredible opportunity to expand a mother's Perception Box towards greater self-compassion," said Elizabeth R. Koch, Founder of Unlikely Collaborators Foundation and Unlikely Collaborators. "We believe that by helping these women reframe how they view their capabilities and futures, we're catalyzing a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond the immediate community. It's about nurturing a culture of empathy, resilience, and empowerment, paving the way for these women and their children to rewrite their stories with hope, dignity, and independence."

Unlikely Collaborators is a start-up with an ambitious but attainable mission: to untangle the stories that hold us back as individuals, communities, nations, and humanity at large. By asking sometimes contradictory but always consequential questions, we provoke powerful acceptance of self and others by helping people gain agency over their Perception Box.

Tailored to meet the unique needs of this vulnerable population, Harvest Home's programs are designed to nurture women, and empower and equip residents during the critical periods of pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum bonding. Founded in 1985, Harvest Home has served more than 650 families during its nearly 40-year history. Opening a second shelter site in 2022, Harvest Home's unique holistic residential program serves nearly 70 women each year and focuses on financial independence, emotional/mental health, preparation for childbirth and parenting, physical health, and spiritual health. An additional 70 program graduates receive continued support through the Alumnae Program. Harvest Home fosters intergenerational change by equipping mothers to forge pathways out of homelessness, develop resilience, advocate for themselves, and maintain custody of their children, thereby breaking cycles of poverty and giving children the best opportunity for a safe and stable future.

For more information about Harvest Home, please visit https://www.harvesthomela.org/ ; and for more information about Unlikely Collaborators, please visit https://www.unlikelycollaborators.com/ .

SOURCE Unlikely Collaborators