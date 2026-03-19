Unlikely Collaborators Hosts Peabody Award-Winning Broadcaster and Author Krista Tippett

Becoming Wise: Navigating Challenges with Collaboration, Courage, and Empathy

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What would change if we treated listening not as politeness, but as a form of transformation? For decades, Peabody Award–winning broadcaster, National Humanities Medalist, and New York Times best-selling author Krista Tippett has explored this question through conversations that probe the deepest dimensions of human experience: faith, science, ethics, and the meaning of life together.

On Wednesday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. PT, Unlikely Collaborators will host Tippett for a Spark Salon titled:

Krista Tippett explores how deep listening can transform understanding, connection, and the way we live together. Post this Krista Tippett joins Unlikely Collaborators for a Spark Salon exploring how deep listening can transform the way we understand ourselves and one another. Drawing on decades of conversations on On Being, she invites us to examine the stories and assumptions that shape our lives, and to consider how cultivating empathy, courage, and moral imagination can open new possibilities for connection in a fractured world.

Becoming Wise: Navigating Challenges with Collaboration, Courage, and Empathy

For decades, Tippett has convened conversations at the intersection of spirituality, science, and the human condition through her groundbreaking public radio show and podcast On Being. In this Spark Salon, she will reflect on the discipline of listening, not as a social courtesy, but as a transformative practice.

How do the stories we inherit shape how we see the world?

What assumptions quietly influence how we understand ourselves and others?

And how might deep listening open space for empathy, courage, and collaboration in a fractured world?

Rather than offering quick fixes, Tippett invites audiences to slow down and examine the interior patterns that shape how we show up in public life and private relationships. When we shift the way we listen, to ourselves and to others, our moral imagination expands, and new possibilities for connection and change begin to emerge.

The evening will take place in person at Unlikely Collaborators' Santa Monica headquarters and will also be livestreamed online. In-person attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Tippett's book Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living.

Event Schedule

6:00 p.m. — Doors open and reception

7:00 p.m. — Program begins promptly

8:00 p.m. — Book signing and reception

Cost: Free (registration required)

Register to Attend in person

Register to Join live online

About Krista Tippett

Krista Tippett is a Peabody Award–winning broadcaster, National Humanities Medalist, and New York Times best-selling author. She is the creator of the influential public radio show and podcast On Being, which explores deep thinking, moral imagination, social creativity, and joy toward the renewal of inner life, outer life, and life together. The program has received the highest honors in broadcast, Internet, and podcasting and has been downloaded more than 450 million times.

Tippett founded The On Being Project in 2013 to foster "quiet conversations" that accompany the generative people and possibilities emerging in this tender and tumultuous time. In 2014 she received the National Humanities Medal at the White House for thoughtfully exploring the mysteries of human existence and inviting people of every background into conversations about faith, ethics, and moral wisdom.

She grew up in a small town in Oklahoma, attended Brown University, worked as a journalist and diplomat in Cold War Berlin, and later earned a Master of Divinity from Yale. She is the author of three books, including Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living.

About Spark Salons

Spark Salons are a signature program of Unlikely Collaborators, the nonprofit founded by Elizabeth R. Koch. These gatherings bring together grantees, researchers, artists, and collaborators for conversations that challenge perspectives and deepen connections. Past Spark Salon speakers have included illusionist Harris III, psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman, PhD, nutrition therapist Kim Shapira, MS, RD, mythologist John Bucher, Harvard Business School professor and author Michael Norton, PhD, visionary violinist Vijay Gupta, chef and entrepreneur Ellen Bennett, artist Candy Chang, digital workplace expert and author Alexandra Samuel, PhD, grief experts Brennan Wood and Dr. Donna L. Schuurman, neuroscientist and best-selling author Lisa Feldman Barrett, PhD, neuroscientist and NYU Dean Wendy Suzuki, PhD, futures designer Nick Foster, RDI, sleep psychologist Jade Wu, PhD, and astrophysicist and astrobiologist Dr. Lisa Kaltenegger.

Watch the Spark Salons Trailer

About Unlikely Collaborators

Unlikely Collaborators is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people see themselves and the world more clearly. Founded by Elizabeth R. Koch, the organization is built on the Perception Box™ framework, the understanding that our experiences, beliefs, fears, and physiology shape the lens through which we interpret reality. By becoming aware of that lens, we create more space for reflection, flexibility, and meaningful change.

SOURCE Unlikely Collaborators