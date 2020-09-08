Unlikely Collaborators Reveal Compelling Music Video

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis based producer DJ Unwind has made a reputation for trippy anthems and chill introspection. His latest song shows that he is also capable of bringing artists together for purposeful anthems. By teaming up with soon-to-be stars Julius Kima (Minneapolis) and Skuff Micksun (Cleveland), the trio has created a powerful song that provides reassurance during a civil divide.

"Pursuit of happiness, can we all just get along? Different point of views ain't no need for right or wrong. Divided we bound to fall, together we stand strong," goes the track's pinnacle verse. While we are all used to hearing about these perplexing issues, it is rare to hear the pain of the modern world transformed into such attention-grabbing art. With grandiose production, intimate verses and an opulent chorus, we are reminded of how wonderful optimistic music can be in times of social transformation.

"Better Days" is available on all major streaming platforms September 8th, 2020.

