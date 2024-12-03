Unlikely Collaborators Supports Mental Health Advocacy with a Grant to Closegap

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlikely Collaborators has awarded a grant to Closegap, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization that creates pathways to mental health support for young people through innovative technology and community engagement. Closegap's digital platform empowers students to express their emotions and connect with trusted adults who can provide real-time support.

Closegap's work centers around providing young people with a safe space to share their feelings, track their emotional well-being, and access resources that build resilience and self-awareness. Using a digital system, Closegap enables children to communicate their emotions daily, providing teachers and caregivers with insights into each child's unique needs. This system helps students articulate how they feel in moments of stress, confusion, or difficulty and allows those around them to respond with timely support. Since its inception, Closegap has grown into a vital resource for students, educators, and caregivers who seek tools to foster emotional health and connection within schools and communities.

Closegap was founded by Rachel Miller, who drew upon her own experiences to address the mental health crisis among young people and design a platform that empowers students to take charge of their well-being. Miller has been a dedicated advocate for creating accessible tools that support emotional development, particularly in educational settings where youth spend much of their time. Through her work, she has fostered partnerships across schools and organizations, providing children with resources that otherwise may not have been available to them.

Unlikely Collaborators is a mission-driven nonprofit committed to transforming narratives that limit individuals, communities, and societies. The organization promotes self-awareness and mutual understanding by helping individuals gain insight into and agency over their Perception Box™—a concept developed by founder Elizabeth R. Koch. Perception Box represents the internal beliefs, experiences, and biases that shape how individuals view the world and engage with others. Through grants, partnerships, and transformative initiatives, Unlikely Collaborators supports organizations that help individuals and communities untangle limiting stories and foster meaningful change.

"We recognize that students are facing a growing mental health crisis, and many lack access to necessary resources. Closegap addresses this need by equipping students with tools that encourage open communication and emotional awareness. By supporting this work, we hope to strengthen the emotional resilience of young people and lay the groundwork for healthier communities," said Miller.

"Self-knowledge is incredibly hard to come by, even in adults," said Koch. "By creating pathways for young people to develop emotional awareness and acknowledge their feelings, Closegap enables them to feel seen, accepted and more comfortable in their own skin. This sort of positive self-regard inspires curiosity and compassion towards others, naturally leading to a more empathetic, connected society."

For more information about Closegap, please visit https://www.closegap.org ; and for more information about Unlikely Collaborators, please visit https://www.unlikelycollaborators.com .

