Unlikely Collaborators Supports Women's Recovery With Grant to Orange County, CA-Based New Directions For Women

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Directions for Women, a gender-specific addiction treatment facility in Costa Mesa, CA, has received a grant from Unlikely Collaborators. This funding will support New Directions for Women's collaboration with Stephanie Covington, co-founder of The Center for Gender and Justice, to enhance their trauma-informed, gender-responsive care.

New Directions for Women is the only facility in Orange County that allows women to bring their children into treatment and offers detox services to pregnant women in any trimester. The center provides specialized care, addressing the unique challenges faced by women, particularly mothers, in addiction recovery. By offering comprehensive support, New Directions for Women aims to reduce stigma and ensure better health outcomes for women and their children.

Unlikely Collaborators is a mission-driven non-profit organization committed to transforming the narratives that limit individuals, communities, and societies. The organization fosters profound self-awareness and mutual understanding by empowering people to gain insight into and agency over their Perception Box—a concept developed by founder Elizabeth R. Koch. Perception Box represents the internal collection of beliefs, experiences, and biases that shape how individuals perceive the world and engage with others. Through its initiatives, Unlikely Collaborators seeks to inspire meaningful change by helping people untangle the stories that hold them back, clearing the way for greater self-acceptance and connection.

"We are so grateful to Unlikely Collaborators for giving us the opportunity to collaborate with a pioneer in gender-responsive treatment who will help us see our blind spots. This will expand the boxes of those who work here, who do treatment here, and in the facilities we collaborate with. The curriculum and guidance that comes from this collaboration will really elevate our programming and delivery of services," said Ariel Gale, Development Director, New Directions for Women.

"New Directions is empowering women to redefine their self-perception, question their limiting beliefs, and cultivate self-compassion," said Koch. "We could not be more inspired by their mission to integrate gender-responsive services and trauma-informed care into every aspect of their programming."

For more information about New Directions for Women, please visit https://www.newdirectionsforwomen.org/ ; and for more information about Unlikely Collaborators, please visit https://www.unlikelycollaborators.com/ .

