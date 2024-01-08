UNLIMEAT Expands Its K-Vegan Reach in US Retail Markets

  • UNLIMEAT has broadened its market reach in New York city. 
  • The company is showcasing its bestselling plant-based Korean BBQ and pulled pork alongside new Korean vegan creations, including frozen kimbap and mandu.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLIMEAT, a leading plant-based Korean food brand, has recently broadened its US retail sales, introducing a variety of Korean-inspired vegan foods like frozen Kimbap and Mandu. Starting this month, the brand is taking its commitment to K-vegan options a step further by introducing new products in Northern California.

UNLIMEAT K-vegan Products
The company successfully launched its plant-based Korean BBQ and pulled pork offerings in the US market last year, receiving an impressive response to its products available at Albertsons grocery stores. Building on this success, UNLIMEAT has expanded its footprint to include natural and organic retailers like Berkeley Bowl, Mollie Stone's Market, Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins, and Good Earth Market, where it has continued to receive positive feedback.

UNLIMEAT first focused its retail sales efforts on Northern California and is now expanding its reach through shelves in New York City boutique grocery stores, such as Brooklyn Fair and Orchard Grocer. Additionally, the company has expanded their K-vegan product line and recently revamped their packaging.

UNLIMEAT plans to further expand its retail sales and food service collaborations throughout the US next year to make its products more accessible to Americans. Ryan Chung, Co-CEO of UNLIMEAT, emphasized that the brand's aim to create delicious, balanced, plant-based Korean food that appeals to both plant and meat eaters. "We're so excited to launch our K-vegan products in the NorCal area. Expanding our partnership with grocery stores and food service in many areas, including New York City, allows us to bring our balanced wholesome Korean vegan products to even more people, expanding the overall addressable market,", he remarked.

UNLIMEAT's frozen Kimbap, a modern twist on the beloved Korean rolls, comes in multiple varieties, featuring either UNLIMEAT plant based Bulgogi or Tuna, giving it a nutritious and exceptional flavor profile. Its frozen Kimbap remains fresh and its outer seaweed remains crisp for up to 12 months while only taking two and a half minutes to heat up. Their Mandu, is a plant-based version of contemporary Korean pork dumplings and contain 11% less sodium and 50% less fat than regular pork dumplings. The company's Chapssaruni, a gluten-free cake made from glutinous rice, is shaped like a baby bundt cake and a soft, chewy texture reminiscent of mochi. This plant-based dessert, free of gluten, dairy, and animal products, is currently the best-selling vegan item in Korea.

About UNLIMEAT

UNLIMEAT crafts nutrient-rich plant-based products, utilizing various by-products that are typically discarded in the food production process. This includes rice bran and defatted soybean powder, reducing waste and repurposing 'ugly agricultural products.' The company originated from the idea of reducing waste by repurposing 'ugly agricultural products' that are often discarded due to factors such as small size, scratches, or uneven color. They operate the largest plant-based meat exclusive factory in Asia and are currently launching a variety of K-vegan products with a Korean twist such as frozen kimbap, jumukbap, mandu, and gluten free cake.

