UNLIMEAT Introduces Brand Collaboration Kimbap Menu in Korea Featuring JUST Egg

News provided by

UNLIMEAT

09 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

- UNLIMEAT starts a plant-based protein Kimbap delivery business focusing on the Gangnam and Seocho districts in Korea.  

- Accompanied by various marketing events, such as Itaewon restaurant pop-ups and a Wholey Market event featuring UNLIMEAT products and JUST Egg Folded product.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLIMEAT, a prominent player in the alternative meat industry in Asia, has announced the October launch of a 'protein bomb Kimbap' delivery service called 'Rollicious'. This official launch follows a successful beta test in September, and deliveries to Gangnam-gu and Seocho-gu district will commence with the official launch in early October.

Continue Reading
UNLIMEAT x JUST Egg Kimbap Poster
UNLIMEAT x JUST Egg Kimbap Poster
UNLIMEAT x JUST Egg Kimbap
UNLIMEAT x JUST Egg Kimbap

Rollicious's 'Protein Bomb Kimbap' has been introduced with a total of seven menu items. The delivery menu's 'Protein Bomb Kimbap,' is made with UNLIMEAT products, such as char-grilled galbi, tuna, pulled pork, and JUST Egg, the U.S.-based market leader in the plant-based egg category. The UNLIMEAT and JUST Egg collaboration, which features JUST Egg's beloved folded format, is rich in protein, with more than 20g of protein per serving, and contains zero cholesterol. Gochujang, wasabi, and Cheongyang peppers add a spicy kick, while UNLIMEAT char-grilled galbi and tuna contribute to its nutritional value.

Ahead of the Kimbap's official launch, UNLIMEAT introduced these new items at a pop-up event at Wholey Market in September. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with delighted customers sharing reviews such as, "It is so delightful, featuring a diverse range of ingredients rarely found in other vegan Kimbap," and "Compared to regular Kimbap, it matches up in both nutritional value and taste."

UNLIMEAT has recently embarked on a series of brand collaborations with JUST Egg. This dynamic collaboration has recently come to life through a set of curated pop-up menu items featured at restaurants in Seoul's iconic Itaewon commercial district during the entire month of September as part of the 'Itaewon Heritage' project, which highlights the diverse culture of Itaewon to help revive Itaewon's commercial district. The company showcased various plant-based items using UNLIMEAT products and JUST Egg Folded in 9 Itaewon restaurants. UNLIMEAT also has plans to crowdfund the launch an English muffin sandwich using the UNLIMEAT sausage patty and Just Egg Folded next month.

About UNLIMEAT

UNLIMEAT creates nutritious plant-based products, utilizing various by-products that are typically discarded in the food production process. These include rice bran, a by-product of the brown rice polishing process, and defatted soybean powder, which results from soybean oil extraction. The company originated from the idea of reducing waste by repurposing 'ugly agricultural products' that are often discarded due to factors such as small size, scratches, or uneven color. They operate the largest plant-based meat exclusive factory in Asia and are currently launching a variety of vegan products with a Korean twist.

SOURCE UNLIMEAT

Also from this source

UNLIMEAT Expands Its Reach into the US Natural and Organic Market

UNLIMEAT Expands Its Reach into the US Natural and Organic Market

UNLIMEAT, a prominent player in the alternative meat industry in Asia, is ramping up its expansion into the US market. The company recently announced ...
UNLIMEAT unveils new products, collaboration with JUST Egg

UNLIMEAT unveils new products, collaboration with JUST Egg

Zikooin Company (UNLIMEAT), a leader in the alternative meat market in Korea, is introducing plant-based egg products in partnership with JUST Egg,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.