UNLIMEAT Kimbap Products Now Available via DoorDash's DashMart

- UNLIMEAT is now being sold on DoorDash's DashMart, the company's online convenience store, to make UNLIMEAT Kimbap available nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen kimbap has become extremely popular lately – it's flying off the shelves and has become a new sensation in Korean cuisine. If you're a kimbap fan, you no longer need to worry about it being sold out. UNLIMEAT recently announced that they've launched their frozen kimbap on DashMart. DashMart is a new type of online convenience store operated by DoorDash that delivers groceries, everyday essentials, and local products. Thanks to entering DashMart, UNLIMEAT can now sell their kimbap nationwide. UNLIMEAT is the only brand offering a kimbap product on DashMart.

Traditionally, Kimbap consists of cooked rice, vegetables, fish, and meat rolled in kim (gim) - dried sheets of seaweed - and served in bite-sized slices. UNLIMEAT's frozen kimbap stands out from other vegan options by featuring plant-based bulgogi and tuna. Each roll is filled with plant-based bulgogi or tuna, garlic stems, and pickled daikon radish. By freezing the kimbap, UNLIMEAT prevents the seaweed from becoming soggy, allowing it to be stored for up to 12 months. This entirely plant-based kimbap can be prepared and ready to eat in just 3 minutes in the microwave, offering a quick and delightful meal or snack.

UNLIMEAT plans to leverage its plant-based product technology to launch kimbap featuring their plant-based sausage, cheese, and fiery chicken (aka Buldak). The company is set to launch these products in a few months. UNLIMEAT officials said, "We are excited to introduce our frozen kimbap products made with our special technology nationwide. We will strive to showcase the charm of various Korean vegan foods."

DashMart is a convenience and grocery store service operated by DoorDash, the San Francisco-based delivery company primarily known for restaurant food delivery. Launched to expand DoorDash's offerings beyond restaurant meals, DashMart provides a wide range of products, including groceries, household essentials, over-the-counter medicines, pet food, and snacks. The service is designed to offer customers a one-stop shopping experience with fast delivery, typically within about 30 minutes. As of now, DashMart has stores in over 25 cities across the United States.

About UNLIMEAT

UNLIMEAT crafts nutrient-rich plant-based products utilizing various by-products that are typically discarded in the food production process. This includes rice bran and defatted soybean powder, reducing waste, and repurposing 'ugly agricultural products.' The company originated from the idea of reducing waste by repurposing 'ugly agricultural products' that are often discarded due to characteristics like a small size, scratches, or uneven color. They operate the largest plant-based meat exclusive factory in Asia and are currently launching a variety of K-vegan products, adding an authentic Korean twist to the plant-based marketplace with products like frozen kimbap, jumukbap, mandu, and gluten free cake.

