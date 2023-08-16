UNLIMEAT unveils new products, collaboration with JUST Egg

News provided by

UNLIMEAT

16 Aug, 2023, 06:53 ET

-UNLIMEAT Partners with JUST Egg to Introduce Various Collaboration Plant-Based Products-

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zikooin Company (UNLIMEAT), a leader in the alternative meat market in Korea, is introducing plant-based egg products in partnership with JUST Egg, the U.S.-based market leader in the plant-based egg category. The two companies recently announced that they have signed a brand license agreement and will unveil new products using JUST Egg's beloved folded format.

Continue Reading
Just x UNLIMEAT
Just x UNLIMEAT
Menu Collaboration: Just Egg and UNLIMEAT
Menu Collaboration: Just Egg and UNLIMEAT

JUST Egg is a division of Eat Just Inc., a food technology company with a mission to build a healthier, safer and more sustainable food system in our lifetimes. The firm's world-class team of researchers, food scientists, product developers and Michelin-starred chefs worked for years to find a plant that magically scrambles like an egg – and that plant is the mung bean. Mung beans are a protein-rich legume that have been in the global food system for thousands of years, but they've never been used quite like this. As a result, JUST Egg has a much smaller environmental footprint than conventional chicken eggs and from a health standpoint, it contains no cholesterol and a similar amount of protein as a chicken egg.

Zikooin Company has been pioneering the Korean alternative meat market with its wide variety of products, such as plant-based Korean BBQ, pulled pork, beef jerky, Mandu dumplings, sausage, and pepperoni, under its plant-based meat brand 'UNLIMEAT'. The company has also expanded its plant-based cheese line by developing vegan cheddar, mozzarella, and cream cheese with its own proprietary technology. Recently, the brand has ventured into the seafood category by launching a vegan tuna product.

Through this collaboration, Zikooin Company plans to launch various menu items and products that combine UNLIMEAT's plant-based meat and cheese products with JUST Egg's folded egg products.

The company's first collaboration item is the '100% Plant Protein Bomb Kimbap,' which incorporates JUST Egg's folded eggs and various plant-based products from UNLIMEAT. It is a protein-packed concept filled with JUST Egg, UNLIMEAT sausage patty, and cheese, distinguishing it from traditional Kimbap recipes. Kimbap is a beloved dish in Korea, made by rolling various ingredients in seaweed. Unlike sushi rolls, which are typically filled with only one ingredient, Kimbap is a nutritionally diverse food, filled with multiple types of vegetables and meats. UNLIMEAT & JUST Egg's Kimbap focuses on high protein content. The co-branded Kimbap will be available for delivery and sale in the Gangnam area starting in September.

Following the Kimbap launch, the companies plan to launch a breakfast sandwich, a convenient handheld format loved by many consumers in the United States. The breakfast sandwich will feature all-vegan ingredients, including a Korean style Tteokgalbi (grilled short rip) patty, cheese, and JUST Egg. The vegan patty has a soybean protein base and is enhanced with umami flavor using onions, garlic, and green onions.

UNLIMEAT and JUST Egg have been noted for producing environmentally friendly and sustainable protein products. A representative from UNLIMEAT said, "We are excited to collaborate with Just Egg, a food tech company with a mission to create a healthy, safe, and sustainable food system. As this collaboration unites brands with the same beliefs, we hope to develop a variety of products using JUST Egg's offerings and UNLIMEAT's plant-based substitutes. This will serve as an opportunity to expand the range of choices for consumers who enjoy vegan options."

SOURCE UNLIMEAT

Also from this source

Two Hands Launched Vegan Option Made with UNLIMEAT Plant-based Sausage

UNLIMEAT's Plant-based Korean BBQ Recognized in the Prestigious 2023 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.