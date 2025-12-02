Unlimit Launches Stable.com, the First Platform Purpose-Built to act as a Decentralized Stablecoin Clearing House

Stable.com offers the world's first non-custodial stablecoin clearing house that makes stablecoins practical, convenient, and borderless.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimit, a leading global fintech company providing the world's largest portfolio of financial technology services, today announced the launch of Stable.com, a decentralized stablecoin clearing house designed to seamlessly integrate stablecoins into the global financial system. Purpose-built for stablecoins, Stable.com combines the security and efficiency of a decentralized exchange with the convenience of a global payments network.

Stable.com integrates non-custodial exchange with Unlimit's industry-leading global payments infrastructure, enabling users to seamlessly swap and off-ramp across all major stablecoins - simplifying complex blockchain transactions for both businesses and individuals.

By placing all leading stablecoins in one place, Stable.com addresses industry fragmentation while advancing Unlimit's mission to deliver solutions that enable businesses to operate with ease both locally and internationally across the globe.

"Stablecoins have established themselves as an extension of the US dollar - a powerful instrument for international trade and savings. Stable.com leverages Unlimit's unrivalled global payments infrastructure, developed over the past 16 years, to seamlessly connect the world of DeFi with traditional finance. Today, we empower the crypto industry to evolve, advance, and unlock its full potential," said Kirill Eves, CEO and Founder of Unlimit.

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is trusted by tens of thousands of enterprises serving over 1 billion users around the globe, including some of the world's largest financial institutions. This foundation ensures Stable.com launches with both scale and trust.

Key Features of Stable.com

The First Non-Custodial Stablecoin Clearing House: Gasless, zero-commission conversions across all leading stablecoins - all on a single platform.

The World's First Stablecoin Clearing House with Direct Global Off-Ramp Without Intermediaries: Native off-ramp of stablecoins into local currencies worldwide, powered by Unlimit's industry-leading global fintech infrastructure that supports 1,000+ integrated payment methods and 150+ currencies.

Non-Custodial Security: Stable.com ensures users retain full control of their funds - eliminating the inherent risks of centralization.

Superior User Experience: One-click functionality replaces the complex procedures of legacy crypto platforms, bringing simplicity and ease of use to both advanced users and beginners.

Compliance & Transparency: Founded in 2009, Unlimit operates in more than 180 countries and holds licenses in 93 financial jurisdictions, with 17 offices across five continents.

About Unlimit:

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a leading global fintech company providing the world's largest portfolio of financial technology services, including payment processing, banking-as-a-service (BaaS), and an on- and off-ramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company's mission is to deliver innovative solutions that remove financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease across the globe. Unlimit has 700 employees across 17 offices and five continents, including London, Singapore, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico City. For further information, please visit www.unlimit.com .

