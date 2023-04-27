Unlimited Care, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited Care, Inc. ("UCI"), a provider of home care services throughout New York, has learned of a data security incident that may have involved the personal information of employees and protected health information of a limited number of UCI patients. This notification provides information about the incident and resources available to assist potentially impacted individuals.

On February 16, 2023, UCI learned of unusual activity within its network environment. In response, UCI took immediate steps to secure its systems. UCI then promptly began an investigation into this activity and engaged leading, independent cybersecurity experts to help with its response to, and investigation of, the unusual activity identified.

On or around March 21, 2023, UCI learned that personal information belonging to certain patients and employees may have been accessed without authorization during the course of this incident. UCI then worked diligently to evaluate potentially impacted data elements, confirm identities of potentially impacted individuals, and set up complimentary services being provided. That process was completed on April 7, 2023.

UCI has no evidence that any potentially impacted information has been misused. However, on April 27, 2023, notice of this incident was provided to potentially impacted individuals. The notice that was provided included information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to help protect their information.

The following personal and protected health information varied between individuals but may have potentially been involved in the incident: first name or first initial and last name in combination with one or more of the following: date of birth, address, Social Security number, Medicaid number, medical diagnostic code, and, for a small number of individuals, isolated trust account information.

Data privacy and security are among UCI's highest priorities. UCI has implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its digital environment in an effort to minimize the likelihood of a similar event from occurring in the future. UCI has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-888-342-2852.

