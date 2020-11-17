Unlimited Priorities Announces Sabinet/Gale African Periodicals Partnership

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited Priorities, an information publishing company, coordinated with Sabinet, a leader in the South African information industry, and Gale, a Cengage company, global pioneer in research and learning resources, to provide American academic institutions access to Sabinet's comprehensive collection of scholarly journals emanating from the African continent.

Until now there has been a critical lack of legitimate content from African countries in American institutions. This collection fills the need with over 367 current and 230 retrospective full text journals. Subject areas covered are business and finance; education; labor; law; medicine and health; religion; science, technology and agriculture; social sciences and humanities. The databases will be available in 2021.

According to Rosalind Hattingh, Managing Director at Sabinet, "Partnerships have been part and parcel of Sabinet's DNA from the very beginning. We have built our business on the founding concept of resource sharing and enabling access to information. We contracted Unlimited Priorities to assist in determining methods to expand our reach in the North American marketplace and we are excited that this has resulted in this partnership with Gale to offer Africa's information to the world." Iris L. Hanney, president of Unlimited Priorities, notes, "Sabinet's partnership with Gale will allow scholars and students to expand their comprehension of the African continent with strong, substantive information. We are honored to provide support to this worthy endeavor and are delighted that we were able to negotiate this leap."

About Sabinet

With a sound performance history of over 35 years, Sabinet has firmly established itself as a leader in facilitating access to a wide spectrum of high-quality and credible information sources. Over the course of the last three decades, Sabinet has built a strong local and international reputation for providing Africa's information to the world and the world's information to Africa.

Sabinet's mission to support libraries' technical processes, promote resource sharing and enable access to information sources is underpinned by its dedication to the values of commitment, partnerships, understanding and support.

For more information, visit the Sabinet website at www.sabinet.co.za

About Unlimited Priorities LLC©

Unlimited Priorities LLC utilizes its highly skilled group of professionals to provide a variety of support services to small and medium-sized companies in the information and publishing industries. The Archival Initiatives Division (AID) offers practical consultative services to libraries, historical societies and associations. AID provides advice and assistance in archival content selection, rights ownership, project management, workflow analysis, production, distribution of converted content and interaction with commercial entities. We recognize that each location or organization is unique, requiring customized and locally-based solutions.

For more information, visit the Unlimited Priorities website at www.unlimitedpriorities.com

