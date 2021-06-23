Unlimited Systems Named a 2021 Cincinnati Top Workplace

Only 135 businesses in Cincinnati successfully qualify for Top Workplace recognition. Criteria for the award include communication proficiency, job role flexibility, employee benefits offerings, transparent management practices, and support for new ideas. Each Top Workplace winner is ranked using anonymous employee feedback to assess the key culture drivers behind its organizational success.

"We are proud of the dynamic we have created and look forward to continuing building our culture as we grow."

The Unlimited Systems team centers its culture around five core values: Integrity, Community, Appreciation, Respect, and Excellence (iCARE). "Unlimited Systems culture wouldn't be what it is today without the contributions of every single employee," said Peter Gockerman, Chief Operating Officer. "We are proud of the dynamic we have created and look forward to continuing building our culture as we grow."

Unlimited maintained comprehensive customer support and product development operations throughout the pandemic period. In addition to growing its internal team of professionals dedicated to client achievement of peak financial performance, a number of well-recognized medical provider groups across the United States continued to select and implement Unlimited's products.

"The ability to support existing customers while growing our footprint with new installations over the past year is a testament to the quality and dedication of our professional staff," observed Brian Gockerman, Chief Executive Officer. "Attaining a Top Workplace designation while our company culture was tested during the pandemic is particularly meaningful this year."

About Unlimited Systems

Unlimited Systems is a software development company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The firm has remained focused for eighteen years on revenue cycle solutions for specialty healthcare. Since delivering the most widely used financial management platform for cancer centers, Unlimited's customer base now extends to include many other specialty care providers. Unlimited Systems is committed to customer success in a dynamic reimbursement environment by delivering a full range of revenue cycle workflow tools and integration. The organization takes pride in knowing that its efforts directly impact the lives of millions of cancer patients and the effectiveness of hundreds of cancer centers across the nation, in addition to the other specialties they empower.

