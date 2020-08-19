Unlimited Systems Named a Cincinnati Top Workplace

CINCINNATI, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited Systems, a leading revenue cycle technology provider for the specialty healthcare industry, continues to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Cincinnati, while also earning a "Best in Show" designation for its standout employee benefits in 2020.

Annually, Unlimited Systems is evaluated across 15 categories based on employee responses to survey statements. The survey captures anonymous employee feedback on key drivers of organizational success such as communication, flexibility, benefits offerings, management practices, and new ideas.

"We're honored to receive an award that speaks directly to our commitment to providing a positive work environment, engagement, and benefits for our employees," said Peter Gockerman, Unlimited's Director of Client Services. "The Top Workplaces Award truly reflects our dedication to employee satisfaction which translates directly to a high service level to our national customer base."

Since its founding in 2003, Unlimited has grown to a team of over 130 professionals dedicated to helping oncology and other specialty healthcare clients achieve peak financial performance so they can allocate more time to patient care and outcomes.

"It goes without saying that our team members matter," said Brian Gockerman, Managing Director for Unlimited Systems. "As a company we pride ourselves on investing in the health and well-being of our employees just as much as we invest in our business goals."

About Unlimited Systems

Unlimited Systems is a software development company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since 2003, they have focused on revenue cycle solutions for specialty healthcare. More than 3,200 oncology and other specialty care providers utilize Unlimited's software to effectively drive their front office and revenue cycle operations. Unlimited Systems is committed to ensuring that specialty healthcare providers thrive in a dynamic reimbursement environment. The organization takes pride in knowing that their efforts directly support the care of millions of patients annually and improve the effectiveness of hundreds of cancer centers in particular across the nation.

